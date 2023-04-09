EAU CLAIRE — U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden is among 31 Republicans in the House of Representatives deemed in a vulnerable seat by a national Democratic organization.

Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, won election in November by defeating State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska. Van Orden and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, are considered the vulnerable Wisconsin Republican incumbents by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.