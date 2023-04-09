EAU CLAIRE — U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden is among 31 Republicans in the House of Representatives deemed in a vulnerable seat by a national Democratic organization.
Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, won election in November by defeating State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska. Van Orden and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, are considered the vulnerable Wisconsin Republican incumbents by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
With Janet Protasiewicz’s win over conservative-leaning candidate Dan Kelly for the vacant state Supreme Court seat last week, the court will have a 4-3 liberal-leaning majority. There is an increased likelihood that the court could now re-examine the boundaries of state and federal districts. Depending on how those lines are re-drawn, Van Orden and Steil could have an influx of Democratic-leaning voters in their districts. Both Van Orden and Steil endorsed Kelly.
“It is no surprise anti-abortion, anti-democracy Republicans like Bryan Steil and Derrick Van Orden are doing everything they can to put MAGA extremist Dan Kelly on the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” said DCCC spokesman Tommy Garcia. “Come 2024, Wisconsinites will hold Bryan Steil and Derrick Van Orden accountable for their continued embrace of out-of-touch extremism.”
Garcia added: “Derrick Van Orden and Bryan Steil are extremists who have enabled the out-of-touch priorities that House Republicans are pushing today — from MAGA-led political investigations, to floating cuts to Social Security and Medicare, to passing legislation that would protect wealthy tax cheats at the expense of everyday Wisconsinites.”
Despite the state being nearly a 50%-50% split by party — Democrat Gov. Tony Evers won last fall on the same ballot where Republican Senator Ron Johnson won — the GOP hold six of the eight U.S. House seats, 22 of the 33 state Senate seats, and 64 of the 99 state Assembly seats. Evers has favored a map that would likely lead to more Democratic wins, but the state Supreme Court approved a different map that kept the current Republican majority in place.
Van Orden’s office didn’t return emails for comment.
Currently, Republicans hold a four-seat majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released its list of vulnerable Republican incumbents which include:
• George Santos, the New York representative who appears to have fabricated a significant portion of his resume, including his college and work background.
• Lauren Boebert, a Colorado representative who retained her seat in 2022 by fewer than 600 votes, the closest race in the nation.
• Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania representative who participated in the effort to appoint Jeffrey Clark as U.S. Attorney General at the end of President Trump’s administration. Perry recently had his cell phone seized by the Department of Justice investigators who are looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The Democratic Congressional Committee will be looking to spend money in the races that they identified as vulnerable incumbents.