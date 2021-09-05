EAU CLAIRE — Without performers on stage and ticketholders watching them during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pablo Center at the Confluence has survived on donations and government aid.
Though it hasn’t hosted shows in the past 15 months, the downtown Eau Claire performing arts center still has costs including core staff salaries, utility bills and debt payments on its building.
Those costs to simply keep the operation going racked up to about $3 million over that time, according to Jason Jon Anderson, the center’s executive director.
Paying for that has so far come from $1.8 million in federal and state COVID-19 relief money in addition to $500,000 in donations raised last year by the community.
The center is anticipating another $571,300 from the federal Shuttered Venue Operator’s Grant program, but would still end up about $120,000 short of expenses it experienced while the pandemic had shut it down.
But without help provide by the government during the pandemic, Anderson said that “Pablo Center and other venues would not be here today.”
On Friday morning, he and others involved in the local arts and entertainment scene gathered to meet with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., in one of the center’s rooms to talk about COVID-19 relief funds impacting area venues.
“I know this didn’t make you whole,” she said to a room full of festival organizers, movie theater operators, venue owners and performance promoters. “But for many I know this made the difference between shuttering permanently and shuttering only temporarily.”
The senator spoke about how important those venues are to a community and a personal connection she has to the arts.
“This is something that is so much a part of my life,” Baldwin said as she told a story about watching her grandmother work as a costume designer for the University of Wisconsin theatre program.
She was among those who gave bipartisan support to the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which was approve by Congress in late December.
Run through the U.S. Small Business Administration, the program began with over $16 billion to help arts centers, promoters, movie theaters, museums and other performing arts venues get through the pandemic. The latest update issued on the program on Aug. 30 states that $8.9 billion has been disbursed so far.
Of that, $170 million has gone to Wisconsin, including $10.5 million to cinemas, venues and event promoters in the greater Chippewa Valley, Anderson said.
Whether the current wave of COVID-19 cases brought on by the delta variant would warrant more funding for venues is not yet decided.
And the senator noted that many venues are taking precautions now — requiring masks and proof of vaccination — to ensure they can operate with the safety of guests and performers in mind.
That is the case with the Pablo Center. In cooperation with local public health officials, the downtown Eau Claire arts center is requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination status or negative results on a COVID-19 test prior to going to a performance there. Face masks also are currently required in the building due to the high level of coronavirus activity seen in Eau Claire County and throughout Wisconsin.
After the last season was canceled by the pandemic, audiences are now rushing back to see performances booked for the Pablo Center’s new season that begins with two concerts next weekend.
Advance ticket sales for this season have been twice as fast as they were in prior seasons, Anderson said.
“They are the strongest ticket sales we’ve had,” Anderson said.
Other area performance venues also have reported a bullish return of attendees.
Kathy Wright, general manager of Country Jam, said this year’s music festival’s ticket sales were up 25% over 2019’s figures.
“It felt really good,” she said.
Like all other major events scheduled last summer, Country Jam had to cancel when the pandemic didn’t go away quickly as people had hoped.
“We basically closed our doors and went home,” Wright said.
While that meant costs for putting on a three-day country music festival in rural Eau Claire were gone, organizers still had employees and bills that needed to be paid.
Country Jam was among about 20 entities in the Chippewa Valley that got funding help from the shuttered venues grant program, as well as other government relief programs available to the entertainment sector.
“It certainly helped right the ship,” Wright said.