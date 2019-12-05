It’s just two guys sitting around talking about music, football and life.
So why has a 42-minute video of these two Wisconsin dudes attracted more than 60,000 views on YouTube since it was posted Wednesday?
The answer is that these aren’t just any two men engaging in chitchat. The video, posted by GQ Sports, features two of Wisconsin’s biggest names — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Grammy-winning Eau Claire musician Justin Vernon — talking about a range of topics recently at Lambeau Field.
In GQ’s “One on One” episode, the mutual fans of each other’s work, who first met in 2012 when Rodgers hosted Vernon in a Lambeau Field suite for a game, cover everything from Rodgers wanting to play football until he’s at least 40 to Vernon’s love of Eau Claire.
Vernon, who professes to be a big Packers fan, had to feel good when the sure-fire future Hall-of-Famer said Bon Iver, the Indie rock band fronted by Vernon, was on Rodgers’ pregame playlist — composed mostly of slow songs that allow him to focus on slowing his breathing and heart rate before games.
By contrast, Vernon confided that his preconcert routine involved maybe a Miller Lite or ginger whiskey and a lot of walking around.
Eau Claire was mentioned several times in the casual conversation between Rodgers, sporting a Packers sweatshirt and cap, and Vernon, wearing a sport coat with one of what he estimated as his 30 tattoos peeking over the collar of a black T-shirt. (Rodgers, by the way, revealed he has no tattoos.)
Talk turned to the Chippewa Valley when Rodgers asked about the story behind “Holocene,” which Rodgers said may be his favorite Bon Iver song.
Vernon said the inspiration came on a Christmas Day when he and his brother took a walk on a cold, quiet evening when everything was covered in ice and gazed at the glow of distant lights from Eau Claire.
“It was one of those moments when you’re not really sure if you’re really the creator of something or not, or if you’ve just been handed something to share,” he said.
The song’s verses, he said, are about Eau Claire and the humble people of his hometown and Wisconsin.
“The winter slows us down enough that we’re not Hollywood,” Vernon said. “We don’t seem to think achievement is the biggest thing. It’s like family, and togetherness and having a beer at The Joynt or whatever. I’ve always resonated with it and it’s another one of the reasons I can’t seem to leave.”
“That’s pretty awesome,” Rodgers replied.
Vernon also talked about how he looks forward to returning to Eau Claire after the band’s world tours. Rodgers joked, “To The Pickle,” referring to a previous stop he apparently made at the Water Street bar.
Instead, Vernon said he is loyal to The Joynt, the iconic Water Street tavern across the street where his parents met.
“Next time I’m in Eau Claire, definitely The Joynt,” a laughing Rodgers said, “but I might have to stop in The Pickle just for a second.”
At one point, the conversation turned more serious, and both men talked about how they have used therapy to help them handle the pressure of being in the public eye.
“I used to get really anxious and was unable to control my nerves really,” Vernon said.
In response to Rodgers asking how he got over that, Vernon said, “I think I just wasn’t well for a few years, adjusting to my minor version of being well-known or semi-famous, and all the attention and things like that. I had to deal with therapy and stuff just to clear out all of the junk. I had to re-center everything.”
Rodgers said he was pleased to see that therapy is more accepted than when he grew up, explaining, “It’s asking for help, which is actually a strength.”
Vernon went on to say he is much happier making music now than he has been for a long time.
He contrasted having to sit in a studio for years to create enough material to write songs after his initial rise to fame with the free-flowing creativity of his youth.
“There was no pressure. There was just feelings, and so I’d just sit down and songs would just fly out,” Vernon recalled.
The strong bonds of Bon Iver members and their easy collaboration have his creative juices flowing again, he said, adding, “The silence is not deafening.”
Bon Iver recently earned four 2020 Grammy Award nominations, including for album and record of the year.
Vernon, 38, a 1999 Memorial High School graduate, said he wants to keep making music forever, noting that “you can kind of be wheelchaired out there when you’re 80 and drink a beer and still do it.”
Rogers, 36, then chuckled and quipped, “Yeah, your career has a longer life span, I think, than mine,” but revealed he would like to play four to six more years, a nugget that should warm the hearts of Packers fans.
After Rodgers waxed philosophically about leadership and the importance of being authentic and not worrying about what other people think of you, Vernon said, “The guys are lucky to have you.”
“I’m lucky to have the sport,” Rodgers replied, prompting Vernon to say that’s how he feels about music.
“It’s like my religion,” Vernon said. “It is like my way of thinking and feeling and understanding myself and my environment around me.”