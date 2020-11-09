EAU CLAIRE — Veterans Day will look different than usual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but schools and community groups still plan to find ways to honor those who have served their country in the military.
Events marking Veterans Day on Wednesday range from gun volleys and a flyover at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls to a host of virtual tributes at Eau Claire schools.
At the state level, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar invited Wisconsin residents to honor the state’s 350,000 veterans by participating in a statewide virtual Veterans Day celebration, featuring a ceremonial video and opportunities to discover the stories of Wisconsin’s veterans throughout history. The website and many resources are available at WisVetsVeteransDay.com.
Chippewa Manor, which has been hosting a special salute to veterans during the week of Veterans Day for the past dozen years, is pushing forward with a scaled-down celebration that includes changes to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols. It is scheduled to kick off at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
“We believe it’s really important to continue to let veterans in our community know that they are appreciated,” said Chippewa Manor Campus President Jill Gengler. “We want them to know, while we can’t all get together like we usually do, we still want to honor their sacrifice and service, and say thank you.”
While this year’s event won’t include a large, public gathering on campus or a community breakfast, it will feature a free, drive-thru breakfast for veterans and families as well as a color guard and gun volleys by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. The ceremony will be streamed live and then archived on the facility’s Facebook page (@chippewamanor).
“We tried to pick a spot on campus where as many residents as possible will still be able to see the ceremony from their rooms,” Gengler said.
Local volunteers will continue the tradition of performing a “missing-man formation” airplane flyover above Chippewa Manor.
The facility’s Veterans Salute also will include a 6-foot-high thank-you card, with more than a thousand personal messages from well-wishers across the Chippewa Valley. Local school children, businesses, Chippewa Manor employees, church groups and many others signed or sent in post-it note messages to be placed on the card. The card will be on display at Chippewa Manor during the Veterans Salute and then delivered to area veterans group locations.
“Our goal is to keep everyone safe, and keep the spirit of our salute going, in-spite of all the challenges,” Gengler said. “Using technology and coming up with things like the giant card allow us to create some excitement, say ‘thank you,’ and engage our folks here with the greater community at large.”
Eau Claire schools
The Eau Claire school district is unable to hold public Veterans Day ceremonies this year because of the pandemic, but teachers and staff have been working with students as usual to educate them about Veterans Day and the importance of recognizing those who serve in the military.
“Our teachers and students have made it a priority to continue the tradition the ECASD has established for recognizing Veterans Day in our schools,” said Teri Piper Thompson, district partnership coordinator. “Many of the same activities and programs our students have shared in person in past years have simply moved to a virtual format. This year will look a little bit different, as it has in a lot of other ways, but our efforts to thank and honor our nation’s veterans are as strong as ever throughout our schools.”
Staff and students throughout the district are creating videos, slide shows, virtual programs and musical performances for Veterans Day, and elementary students are writing thank-you notes that will be sent to area veterans.
“We are disappointed that we can’t host the public this year at events, but we’re still so pleased we can share with our families and the community,” Piper Thompson said. “This speaks to the creativity of our staff and students and the tremendous efforts of our district technology department in providing needed learning tools and platform support.”
In one example of a pandemic pivot, DeLong Middle School students, who typically interview a veteran in seventh grade and then honor that veteran in a ceremony in eighth grade, this year elected to feature their interviews in a PowerPoint presentation.
“Unfortunately, like many things in our lives this year, we had to change and adapt what we originally had planned,” said Brent Wathke, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at DeLong. “Fortunately, many of our eighth-grade students chose to create an alternate project to honor their veteran this year. Their work will be shared out on Veterans Day through a slide-show presentation. It was hugely important to all of us at DeLong to make sure we continued this important tradition.”
VFW event
VFW Post 53 on Water Street will host a public Veterans Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that will include live speakers but also encourage social distancing for the safety of everyone in attendance, said Eric Killen, Eau Claire County veterans service officer and one of the event’s scheduled speakers.
“I plan to talk about the incredible military history we have right here in Eau Claire and in Wisconsin,” Killen said. “We want to honor the service of the great Americans who served and actually came back and never forget what they did for us.”