CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Valley Veterans Day tradition continues despite a worldwide pandemic.
Chippewa Manor, a Chippewa Falls nursing/assisted living facility, held their annual Veterans Day event Tuesday morning. The outdoor event featured a salute from area veterans, a free breakfast for the veterans in attendance, a four plane flyover and speeches from local veterans and Chippewa Manor staff. Due to COVID-19, the event was livestreamed for residents to enjoy and social distancing was maintained throughout the duration of the outdoor event.
Jill Gengler, president of Chippewa Manor Corp. said it was important to hold the event despite coronavirus spreading rapidly throughout the country because veterans deserved to be recognized and appreciated regardless of any given situation.
“It’s been a longstanding tradition at Chippewa Manor to honor the vets in the community and those who live with us,” Gengler said.
“We didn’t want COVID-19 to stand in the way of that, so we came up with a new and creative way to carry on. The dedication of our new flag pole and plaque is a strong way of showing that we are committed to showing our support for veterans in our area.”
In addition to the traditional Chippewa Manor Veterans Day celebration activities, a new flag pole and plaque were dedicated on the Chippewa Manor grounds saluting the veterans who have lived and worked at the facility. The 100 plus pound aluminum pole will display the American flag 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.
David Oelkers, commander of American Legion Post 77, said being able to be a part of the annual celebration every year is an opportunity he never passes up, as it means the world to him and his fellow veterans.
“This event means a lot to us,” Oelkers said. “Chippewa Manor always does such a great job of putting an event together every year and recognizing all of the veterans in our area. I know all of the veterans who were here today certainly appreciate being recognized.”
Also on display during the event Tuesday was the 6-foot post-it Veterans Day thank you card. Over 2,000 messages from area schools and community centers adorn the massive card. In addition to being on display Tuesday at Chippewa Manor, the card will be viewable at Mason Shoe Co., American Legion Post 1038 and the Chippewa Falls Public Library over the course of the next week.
Chippewa Manor currently has 18 residents who served in the United States Armed Forces and three staff members who are veterans as well. Gengler said Tuesday’s Veterans Day event meant a lot to them as COVID-19 has already claimed the majority of events/gatherings in 2020, so getting at least one was a win their book.
“So much of our residents’ lives have been disrupted by COVID-19,” Gengler said. “Things have been canceled or postponed time and time again, so the fact we were able to hold this event for them today meant a lot to them.”