Though a rainy morning moved Dunn County’s annual Memorial Day ceremony from Evergreen Cemetery on Lake Menomin to the Veterans Center of Menomonie, over 50 people attended a brief ceremony Monday to honor local veterans who died in military service.
Volunteers have honored veterans on Memorial Day, which was formerly called Decoration Day, during the month of May, Dunn County Veterans Service Specialist Jessica Stark said.
“Around 440 volunteers placed flags on the final resting place of over 5,000 veterans that are buried in Dunn County,” Stark said. “The tradition was known as Decoration Day, and it was a day to decorate the graves of war veterans with flowers.”
In Dunn County, 43 veterans have died since last Memorial Day, said county Veterans Service Officer Greg Quinn. Those veterans’ names were read aloud and recognized during the ceremony.
During the ceremony, speakers asked the community to remember the sacrifices of veterans throughout the year.
“Memorial Day isn’t just one day on the calendar,” Stark said.
Menomonie High School students Jennifer Kilde and Lauren McNally read the Gettysburg Address and General John Logan’s Memorial Day Order, respectively, followed by a prayer led by Peace Lutheran Church Pastor Bob Friese.
The Menomonie Honor Guard closed the ceremony with a three-volley rifle salute and a performance of “Taps.”
Attendees each received a United States flag, provided by the Menomonie Ace Hardware through a collaboration with the Veterans of Foreign Wars to give away one million American flags nationwide.