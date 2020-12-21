FALL CREEK — A tribute to veterans is nearing completion in Fall Creek, and a dedication ceremony is planned for this spring.
Located in the village's Randall Park, the veterans memorial includes a concrete plaza, several flagpoles, stone monuments for each branch of the U.S. Armed Services and three granite benches.
"The project was a 20-year objective of American Legion Post 376 and received very strong communitywide support," Post Commander Norm Brunkow said in a news release.
The stone benches were installed in late July at the memorial site. Final touches for the project — adding some signage and landscaping — will be completed this spring, according to post member Bob Roemer.
With a total cost of $32,500, the project came together with the help from local businesses, civic organizations and churches in the Fall Creek area.
The Legion Post itself committed $10,000 to the project and then raised $22,500 in donations.
The latest contribution came last week with $1,000 from the Nels Gunderson Chevrolet car dealership.
In November, the Robert Ziemann Endowment Trust Fund — established by the local World War II veteran and longtime American Legion member — provided $5,000 toward the memorial.
In August 2018, five churches collaborated on a fundraiser that brought in more than $8,000 toward the project.
"We wanted to do something as a community effort, but we also wanted to have a project that we could all get behind," Pastor Carlton Kangas of St. Paul's Lutheran Church said in the news release.
Project design and approval involved collaboration with the Fall Creek village government and the Fall Creek Historical Society.
Legion members and local contractors did the construction work at the memorial, according to the news release.