090822_dr_Eagle_6a

Eric Killen, an Army veteran who serves as historian for the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute, tells the story of Old Abe as a statue of the war eagle is unveiled Wednesday afternoon in Altoona. The statue is slated to be installed later this year in the center of a roundabout near the 150-foot-tall flagpole in River Prairie, the Altoona development where the veterans tribute is located.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

ALTOONA — Old Abe looks ready to fly again with his wings outstretched, head tilted slightly down and eyes intently trained on the ground below.

Cast in bronze, the life-size statue of the famous Civil War bald eagle from Eau Claire is the latest addition to the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute in Altoona.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter