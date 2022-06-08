EAU CLAIRE — Atop a ridge and surrounded by cropland in southern Eau Claire County, a recently built house combines scenic views, ample space for empty nesters and a host of energy-conscious features.
From a three-season porch, the expansive view includes a newly planted field, a pond and the undulating bucolic landscape in this part of the town of Clear Creek.
Having plenty of windows facing that picture-perfect scenery was one of the main goals when designing the custom home.
“That was definitely the game plan,” said Sam Pabich of Eleva-based Pabich Homes.
Framing the view from the great room are timber beams harvested by the homeowner. The ceiling is also made from handcrafted trusses and boards, giving the room a refined modern rustic atmosphere.
Energy-efficiency was another focus for the homeowner. Spray-foam insulation, triple-pane windows and an AeroSeal vapor barrier cut the amount of climate-controlled air escaping the house to almost nothing.
A geothermal system provides heating and cooling. Near the house is an array of solar panels to offset its electricity bills.
The walk-out ranch home with four bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms is among the houses to be featured in the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association’s 48th annual Parade of Homes.
Starting Saturday, the Parade of Homes will feature eight new homes and two remodeled residences that people can tour in-person in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls areas. Remodeling projects will only be open to tour this weekend, but the new homes will be available to see on all eight days of the event.
Christina Thrun, the association’s executive officer, anticipates between 3,000 and 4,000 attendees during the parade. Last year about 3,600 attended, she noted.
In addition to the homes people can see in person, there will be four more — two new ones and two remodeling projects — that can be toured virtually through online videos.
Virtual home tours became a recurring part of the parade after they comprised the entire event in mid-2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic had begun.
Now virtual tours are used for homes where owners are eager to move-in, renovated residences already occupied or for parade entries that are a farther drive than most others.
“It’s an opportunity for the public to see unique homes without the homeowners having all that traffic,” Thrun said. “It’s a happy medium.”
This year’s parade is also feeling impacts of the busy housing market and difficulty that materials suppliers have had in keeping up with demand.
Builders too busy with their workload to enter a home in the parade and supply chain issues, which have made it more difficult to get some construction products, have both effected this year’s event.
“Those things have impacted the Parade of Homes,” Thrun said.
Had those not been a factor, she said there would be at least two more homes featured in this year’s event.
Sam Pabich said his company is having to adjust to delays in getting certain items needed to finish off homes. For instance, he would’ve normally ordered interior doors while construction was already under way. Waiting that long now would mean a finished house without doors, he said.
“When we start a house we’re ordering everything up-front now,” he said.
Pabich is a third-generation homebuilder in the family-run company with deep roots in the area.
Pabich’s family has been a part of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association since the organization started 50 years ago.
“It’s been a family business for quite a long time,” Pabich said.
His grandfather started Pabich Homes in 1969, but it eventually became Royal Construction in the ‘90s. As Royal became more and more associated with commercial buildings and less with residential, some employees broke off to get back to their homebuilding roots. In 2016, Pabich Homes reincorporated in Eleva under the leadership of Bill Pabich and his son, Sam.