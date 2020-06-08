A Virtual Chalkfest this year has given artists extra time to show off their creative flair, says Michelle Rowekamp, Volume One event and marketing coordinator.
Chalkfest, now in its 12th year, is typically held on the UW-Eau Claire campus. It was moved to a virtual event because of COVID-19 concerns. Artists are asked to create their piece, take a picture of it, and submit it online.
So far, 115 people have registered on the Virtual Chalkfest website, with 61 finished pieces submitted.
“We typically have 150 to 175 register, so we’re getting close to that, so pretty comparable to the in-person event,” Rowekamp said.
Rowekamp is excited about the great details she has seen in the works already finished.
“In past years, you’ve had to stick to your square,” she explained. “This year, people are choosing their own space, and we’ve seen some really large ones. Stretching out the timeframe has given the artists more options. Their projects are so beautiful. What they can do with chalk is pretty impressive.”
The artwork must still be created on a sidewalk or driveway, but by being a virtual event, it has given the artists the ability to select an ideal day, or days, to make their piece. In past years, artists started early in the morning on the day of the event and were under a time crunch to finish before judging began, as well as battle any heat or other weather factors. That isn’t the case this year.
The signup cost is $5, and Rowekamp is confident that more people will sign up and do their artwork by the deadline, which is midnight Friday. One requirement is that everyone who signs up must be a Chippewa Valley resident.
While Rowekamp is thrilled with the pieces submitted so far, they aren’t displayed yet on the website. Instead, an online gallery will begin June 19, and people can vote for their favorite pieces through July 1. Awards will be given July 7.
Rowekamp is pleased there also are more pieces submitted by families. They have multiple award categories for pieces created by adults, children and families.
Unfortunately, there isn’t a “walking tour” of the city where people can go and see the actual artwork on sidewalks, she said, noting that many of the pieces have already been washed away by rainfall.
Anyone who signs up this week can also purchase the chalk supplies. To learn more, visit volumeone.org/chalkfest.