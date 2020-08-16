MENOMONIE — For three years, the Summer in the Midwest program at the University of Wisconsin – Stout delivered exactly what the name implies, offering foreign students a chance to study in the United States without sticking to the coasts. Then the pandemic hit.
Kristyn Blessing, a lecturer at the university and a coordinator for the program, said everyone wanted the program to keep going. Moving online was the obvious choice, but that meant some challenges that wouldn’t be immediately obvious to most people. Like time, for one.
This year’s 20 students came from China and South Korea. The former is 13 hours ahead of the central U.S., while South Korea is 12 hours ahead. So classes started at 6 a.m. in Menomonie. While stays with foster families were out, virtual tours of homes and meals shared online still allowed connections.
At its heart, Blessing said the program comes down to the opportunity to bridge gaps between cultures and find out a little bit about each other in ways that aren’t possible without immersion. “We wanted to replicate that and give them the experience,” she said.
“We were able to replicate many of the things,” she continued. “We had host families. They got, virtually, tours of the homes, around the town.”
Students’ responses suggest the extra efforts paid off. In comments provided by the university, Gyuejeong Lee said she got a different experience through the program than she did in her studies in South Korea.
“I had already been learning English for 10 years in public education,” Lee said. “But learning is different from speaking a language. I had been learning about American culture only from television series or movies. Locals are teaching about their culture, history and real life. We can interact with them immediately and ask them whatever we want. Interaction with locals is important to learn about culture.”
Lee is a student at Sanmyung University, where she is working toward a degree in virtual design. And the program at UW-Stout fit her goals.
For JiHyun Kim, the program was a step toward what she hopes will be a career in robotics engineering. For her, the opportunity to “have discussion and improve my English presentation style” was important.
Blessing said the Korean students said the Midwestern culture shares similarities with what they are familiar with, which surprised them.
“A lot of students just see New York in movies, or L.A. They have no idea what the Midwest is like,” she said. So students familiar with the population of 9 million in Seoul, where Sanmyung University is, or the film depictions of big cities in the U.S., are surprised by the open spaces familiar to Midwesterners.
Hosts benefit, too. Angie Sutliff was one of Menomonie’s hosts for students this year. She told the university the program brings a richness to the community that might not otherwise exist. And she was able to speak with Zijian He, who studies in China, about their families and homes.
Each session of the Summer in the Midwest, and the parallel Winter in the Midwest, ends with presentations by the students who participated. Those are usually open to the public and draw solid audiences. This year they, too, moved online. But they still brought a crowd to watch.
While everyone hopes to have the program back in person in the near future, this unusual summer had to make accommodations for events. And it proved something. Even if all the meetings are online, even if the contact is virtual, the connections the program offers are very real indeed.