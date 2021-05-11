EAU CLAIRE — Spending much of a summer in China was a life-changing experience for UW-Eau Claire junior Ashley Perttula.
For Perttula, who was born in China and grew up in Minnesota after being adopted, the study abroad program her freshman year accomplished two major goals: It satisfied her passion for travel and her yearning to learn more about her native country.
She enjoyed the 2019 experience so much that she has applied for several other study abroad programs, including two more trips to China’s Sichuan province, since returning to Eau Claire — only to be stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like when you study abroad it’s different than when you’re just a tourist because you are immersed in a different culture and you just have the time of your life,” said Perttula, who hopes to reconnect with her birth culture by living in China for a few years after graduation. “I just want to go back so bad.”
Unfortunately, safety concerns and travel restrictions related to the coronavirus have grounded all of UW-Eau Claire’s study abroad programs since spring 2020, when 147 students were recalled from locations around the world, said Colleen Marchwick, director of UW-Eau Claire’s Center for International Education. Like students on campus, they finished the semester remotely.
The worsening COVID-19 situation led to the cancellation of all of the university’s study abroad programs in summer and fall 2020 and in spring 2021.
This represents an abrupt change for UW-Eau Claire, which consistently has been recognized as a national leader in study abroad programs. For example, 517 UW-Eau Claire students studied abroad during the 2018-19 academic year, ranking the university 18th in the nation and No. 1 in Wisconsin among public and private master’s-level schools in the number of students sent abroad, according to the Institute of International Education.
All but one of the university’s nine faculty-led foreign immersion programs planned this summer, originally scheduled to include 120 students, have been canceled. One trip to Europe remains on the bubble, although at this point Americans are still banned from traveling to the European Union, said Jeff DeGrave, intercultural immersion coordinator at UW-Eau Claire.
“Nothing will happen unless the EU changes its mind, and we just never know when that magic word is going to happen,” DeGrave said.
Despite continued strong demand from students, university officials already have canceled fall programs in the Southern Hemisphere, including Australia and South Africa, and plan to decide in early June whether to call off the rest of their fall study abroad programs, disappointing another group of would-be world travelers. Decisions will be made on a country-by-country basis, based on COVID-19 infection rates, vaccination rates and health care system capacities.
“It’s so hard to predict what will happen with the pandemic,” Marchwick said. “Our guiding principle is to be honest and upfront with students and families about what we know and what the potential problems might be. We’re trying not to make promises we can’t keep.”
UW-Eau Claire officials make decisions about running study abroad programs based on the recommendations of host countries, the U.S. State Department, U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, UW System and the university’s suddenly active Travel Risk Committee.
Safety remains the university’s top priority, she said, but it’s still difficult for Center for International Education staff to tell students the programs they’ve been dreaming about are canceled, especially when some of them may never get another chance at such a transformational experience.
“It’s been a little grim for over a year now,” DeGrave said. “There have been a lot of broken hearts for sure, but you have to do what’s right.”
Marchwick agreed, saying, “It’s really heartbreaking. I’ve worked in international education for 28 years, and it’s like everything you believe in and have worked toward your entire career has been disrupted in this very profound way.”
Marchwick said she’s seen regional disruptions from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, overseas terrorist attacks and various flu outbreaks, but never imagined — until now — a pandemic that would shut down most international travel for more than a year.
Looking ahead, DeGrave said three immersion programs planned during the short Winterim session between fall and spring semesters are fully enrolled. Those programs, if not canceled, will send students to Guatemala, Belize and South Africa.
“Assuming the world keeps going the way it’s going, we’re hopeful,” DeGrave said. “But we’re not going to send anyone anywhere unless we’re confident that COVID is under control and it’s safe to travel.”
Making program status decisions especially difficult, Marchwick said, is her belief in the power of person-to-person contact — an obvious risk factor for spreading the virus and something that can’t be replaced through virtual communication — as a way to promote mutual understanding.
“When students go abroad, part of what they’re hoping to experience is life outside the classroom,” Marchwick said. “Sometimes, with quarantine restrictions, those goals can be hard to achieve.”
Pertulla, who has visited 15 countries so far, has endured the cancellation of three study abroad programs for which she was approved during the pandemic, missing out twice on return visits to China and then on a trip to Lyon, France, this semester.
The graphic communications major from Deerwood, Minnesota, hopes the fourth time’s a charm.
Perttula’s last opportunity to study abroad rests with a program next spring — projected to be her last semester at the university — in Seoul, South Korea.
“The vaccines are rolling out right now, so I’m optimistic that next spring will happen,” she said. “But you just never know.”