COVID-19 has reduced the number of calls for service for local law enforcement agencies.
“Absolutely,” Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said about lower calls for service.
“Crashes, citations and overall calls for service are all down,” he said. “We’re seeing good compliance here locally.”
The Sheriff’s Office is averaging 50 to 60 percent fewer daily calls for service since the the emergence of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Cramer said.
In the city, calls for service are down about 30 percent, Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said.
“Our calls for service are down considerably during the past week,” he said.
Calls for emergency service are at the same level as before, Rokus said.
“That’s business as usual,” he said.
But traffic crashes are down because fewer people are traveling. So are property crimes such as thefts and retail thefts, Rokus said.
But he wouldn’t call the reduced calls a silver lining.
“There is no silver lining in what is happening now,” he said.
Cramer does see one positive.
“It’s allowing our officers to focus on the lifesaving calls,” he said.
“We’re using the old adage, help us stay healthy so we can help you. That’s what we are telling people,” Cramer said.
The reduced calls for service are helpful, the sheriff said, because his deputies are the primary backup if police departments in Altoona, Fall Creek and Augusta require assistance.
COVID-19 has altered how some law enforcement services are provided, Cramer and Rokus said.
In some cases, deputies are responding with a phone call to see if person-to-person contact is needed for some calls for service, Cramer said.
When a call for service is made, dispatchers are asking callers if they have a fever, cough or other virus-related symptoms, Rokus said.
Dispatchers “then discuss the possibility of reporting the crime via the telephone or online,” he said.
“If we respond to a residence, we may ask the person to step outside and speak to create a safer environment for the community member and the officer,” Rokus said.
“We have a lot of interactions each day. We want to reduce the risk to both sides. It’s a modified way of doing things. But so far our community members have been understanding. The community has been very receptive to these changes. The quality of our community is showing through right now,” he said.
“We’re adjusting the services we provide in the short term to ensure our services are available in the long term,” Rokus said.
But the fewer calls for service aren’t freeing up deputies for other tasks because the Sheriff’s Office is adhering to a minimum staffing requirement of three squads active at any one time throughout the county, Cramer said.
“We’re not overstaffed for patrol,” he said.
Cramer’s deputies are working 12-hour shifts.
“We’re holding our own right now,” he said. “We’re keeping everything status quo for patrol.”
So far, the coronavirus hasn’t affected anyone in the Sheriff’s Office or their families, Cramer said.
“I talk about that every day with my administrative staff,” he said. “We’re working hour by hour, minute by minute addressing this.”
Cramer said his deputies have also gotten good compliance from people when it pertains to no groups of more than 10 people being together.
“If we’re notified of such a gathering, we will stop and make a reminder,” he said.
If the group doesn’t disband, deputies will contact the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, which can then issue a citation.
“We’re hoping compliance takes over,” Cramer said. “So far, things are working pretty well from our perspective.”