EAU CLAIRE — Visit Eau Claire will have the five years to settle up with the city for overpayments the convention and visitors bureau received this year.
On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council unanimously approved a new five-year agreement with Visit Eau Claire to promote tourism in exchange for 70% of hotel room taxes collected by the city.
With the COVID-19 pandemic deeply impacting travel and lodging in the Eau Claire area, the contract does address a revenue shortfall in tourism dollars while also trying not to hinder Visit Eau Claire’s efforts to attract guests to the area.
Per its longstanding agreement, the city paid Visit Eau Claire 70% of hotel room taxes expected in the 2020 budget, an estimate created before the world heard of the novel coronavirus.
“Silly me, I didn’t predict the pandemic,” city finance director Jay Winzenz quipped during Tuesday’s council meeting.
“So that estimate of room tax collections was quite a bit higher than what our actual collections are turning out to be.”
The city’s contract does require it to pay the share of budgeted room taxes to Visit Eau Claire, but also that any shortfalls or surpluses will be reconciled after the year ends. Usually that means Visit Eau Claire gets a check from the city as hotel business exceeds expectations. But this year it’s the opposite and the organization owes the city.
Winzenz is currently estimating Visit Eau Claire will need to pay back between $800,000 to $900,000.
“The magnitude of that this year is beyond the ability of Visit Eau Claire to pay back in one year,” he said.
So the new contract allows Visit Eau Claire to pay back the city in annual installments of at least $155,000 until the debt is paid off by the end of 2025.
That wasn’t the only change to the contract between the city and the tourism promotion organization.
“There are some additional provisions in this agreement that are very favorable to the city,” Winzenz said.
Responding to critiques he’s heard from local innkeepers of Visit Eau Claire’s spending, the new contract has a cap on staffing costs and establishes a minimum level it will spend on marketing.
Benny Anderson, who has been Visit Eau Claire’s interim executive director since March, said he favored the extra stipulations in the contract.
“We felt strongly we needed to make a commitment to those budget floors and ceilings to make sure the money was going to those places to best fit the needs of tourism businesses and the whole community,” he said.
The contract also preserves current funding levels for room taxes provided to Pablo Center at the Confluence, Chippewa Valley Museum and Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum. The two local museums could even get more money if business at Eau Claire hotels rises above normal.
“They’re allowed to grow with us, but they’re not penalized for this wonderfully interesting year,” Anderson said, summarizing that clause in the contract.
As the tourism industry started hurting this year, Anderson said, Visit Eau Claire did some belt-tightening by selling off vehicles, shutting down its downtown Experience Center, laying off part-time staff and having full-time staff do more work that had been done by outside firms.
Visit Eau Claire did get good news a month ago when the state awarded a $500,000 tourism grant to it using a portion of Wisconsin’s allocation of federal coronavirus relief funds from the CARES Act.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s City Council meeting:
• Catholic Charities will get $26,300 to create a quarantine area within its temporary homeless shelter at 1031 S. Clairemont Ave. The city is providing the one-time emergency funding, but expecting to be reimbursed by the CARES Act.
• A nearly 20-year-old city bus that runs on diesel fuel will be replaced with a new hybrid model using a $683,200 grant to Eau Claire provided by the state government. The state created the bus replacement grant program using settlement money from Volkswagen after the automaker was caught cheating on vehicle emissions tests.
• The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. gave a $250,000 Idle Sites grant to the city to partially pay for the demolition of the defunct Kmart, 2020 E. Clairemont Ave. The money will be passed to Hy-Vee, which is already clearing the site so it can build a grocery store there next year.
• Reversing a decision it made two weeks prior, the council voted 7-4 to indefinitely postpone an ordinance change affecting zoning in business districts. Despite stalling this specific proposal to permit industrial uses in commercial buildings, council members did ask city staff to draft policy changes with a similar goal.
• Following its approval of a 2021 budget two weeks ago, the council voted Tuesday to set the property tax levy and rates for next year.
• The council voted 6-5 to again delay a decision on changing the license application process for keeping backyard chickens. Previously postponed in August to seek input from homegrown egg enthusiasts, the proposal will now return for the council’s consideration in late February.