EAU CLAIRE — After a challenging 2020 in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chippewa Valley tourism spending rebounded strongly in 2021.
Direct visitor spending totaled $381.7 million last year in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties, up 25% from 2020, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
Fortunately, Visit Eau Claire executive director Benny Anderson said, the positive momentum isn’t slowing down, as local tourism spending is off to an even better start in 2022.
“The outlook is looking better and better every day,” Anderson said, noting that room tax revenue in the first four months of this year was on pace to break the record high set last year. “We know that tourism is making a big impact.”
After a painful 2020 when virtually all large in-person events were canceled to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, pent-up demand helped attendance surge for music festivals and other major tourist draws that returned in 2021.
“The first big events in 2021 were Farm Technology Days and Country Jam in July, and then we were off to the races,” Anderson said.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days lured at least 52,000 people to Huntsinger Farms just south of Eau Claire, exceeding the average attendance for the previous five shows by 66%.
It was a similar story for the region’s largest music festivals — Country Jam USA just outside of Eau Claire and Country Fest and Rock Fest near Cadott — where organizers reported a leap in attendance as people eagerly sought to return to live events.
“The music festivals get the hype,” Anderson said, but it’s also Farm Technology Days, the Jazz Crawl, the Eau Claire Marathon, the Chippewa Valley Air Show. It’s all of it.”
Such anecdotal reports were reflected in the newly released Wisconsin tourism statistics, which showed statewide direct visitor spending hitting $12.9 billion in 2021, up 31.1% from the previous year. The led to an estimated total economic impact of $20.9 billion, with all 72 counties reporting double-digit growth from 2020.
“With a $20.9 billion economic impact and $1.4 billion generated in state and local taxes, there’s no question that Wisconsin’s travel and tourism industry is a major economic driver for our local and statewide economies,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “That’s why we’ve worked hard over the course of the past few years to make strategic investments to ensure the industry, as well as the dedicated folks who make up the industry, could rebound, recover and thrive, and it’s great to see that happening.”
In the Chippewa Valley, visitor spending last year climbed 28.8% to $229.4 million last year in Eau Claire County, 27% to $48.5 million in Dunn County and 16.5% to $103.8 million in Chippewa County.
“The level of uptick in tourism was really good last year,” said Dustyn Dubuque, executive director of Downtown Menomonie Inc. “I think a lot of people rethought their lives early in the pandemic. When they couldn’t go to things like breweries and shops and events, they realized how important those things are and put a higher priority on them.”
Anderson said Eau Claire was helped by quickly applying for pandemic-recovery grants and then putting the money into action.
Visit Eau Claire chipped in by launching a digital marketing campaign that told Midwest social media users about the events and attractions the Chippewa Valley has to offer. The tourism marketing agency, which had no digital marketing budget in 2019, launched the effort in May 2020 and will have devoted $500,000 to it by the end of this year, Anderson said.
Still, he said, Eau Claire’s major selling points are the city itself and its residents — the main reasons the city has attracted significant national media attention as a destination in the past few years, he said.
“We’re a friendly community, we’re a beautiful community and we have lots of great food, music and attractions,” Anderson said.
Visitors appreciate that Eau Claire has all the amenities of a big city without the crowds, traffic jams and safety concerns, he added.
When visitors from major metropolitan areas express shock at the city’s consistently smooth traffic flow, Anderson said he jokes, “We have traffic jams. It happens about 3:30 right after school is out and you get stuck behind a school bus.”
The Department of Tourism reported that tourism supported more than 169,700 full and part-time jobs in the state last year, an increase of 7% from 2020. Tourism-supported emploment was up 7.4% to 3,728 in Eau Claire County, 8.2% to 747 in Dunn County and 5.2% to 1,445 in Chippewa County.
“Wisconsin’s tourism recovery is something to be proud of. These successes are the result of intentional and strategic action by everyone who makes up our industry,” Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers said in a statement. “I feel so fortunate to work alongside all of our hospitality partners every day who provide travelers with incredible opportunities to make memories while driving economic impact.”
Anderson also was quick to credit tourism-related businesses for working hard to bounce back from the COVID-19 gut punch.
“From our smallest dive bars to our largest hotels, each and every one of our local businesses have worked day and night to come back from a pandemic stronger than ever,” Anderson said.
Even rising gas prices shouldn’t pose too much of a threat to state and regional tourism, tourism officials said, because Wisconsin’s many lakes, rivers and woods make it a popular destination for short-distance road trip vacations.
The state’s latest tourism marketing campaign, called “Here’s to Those Who Wisconsin,” launched in April and seeks to show that Wisconsin is ready to deliver what travelers are looking for — joyful moments shared between friends and family in places perfect for making lasting memories.