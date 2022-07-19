072022_dr_Meyer_1a

Nick Meyer, owner and publisher of Volume One magazine in Eau Claire, displays the first issue of the publication (at left) and the most recent edition.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Nick Meyer felt like the Buddyrevelles, an indie-rock band that started in Eau Claire, was about to break big on the music scene in the early 2000s.

A fellow musician and fan of the band, Meyer had been trying to spread word about an upcoming performance, but couldn’t get local news outlets to run an article he’d written about it.

