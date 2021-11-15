EAU CLAIRE — Slowly but surely, a local nonprofit group has helped transform an underused neighborhood park into a regional recreation destination over the past eight years.
Since it began working with the city of Eau Claire to make improvements to Pinehurst Park in 2013, OutdoorMore has added a disc golf course, a terrain park and several miles of trails that can be used for biking, hiking, cross country skiing and snowshoeing depending upon the season.
The group also led efforts to improve the experience for sledders and snowboarders by clearing trees and smoothing out the hill that is the centerpiece of the park on the northeast side of Eau Claire.
The downhill bike trails, accessed by climbing what users call the “Stairway to Heaven,” have become a premier attraction, regularly drawing bikers from more than 60 miles away, said Christian Peterson, founder and board president for OutdoorMore.
He pointed out that the bike trails are a product of the group’s evolution from being “all about winter” to promoting activities for all seasons.
“When people first come over here, they’re kind of shocked. You don’t see this level of trail until you get to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula or way northern Minnesota,” Peterson said. “People love it.”
The park’s rising status is expected to take an even bigger jump in the 2022-23 winter when OutdoorMore officials plan to begin operating a lift that will transport skiers, snowboarders and tubers up the hill. The group has purchased the lift, which will enable people to use the slope without walking to the top for every run, and plans to install it in the spring.
“The lift is going to be a game-changer for the kids, not just in our community but in the surrounding area as well,” said Skip Contardi, the OutdoorMore vice president who learned to snowboard walking up the Pinehurst hill before going on to enjoy a 14-year career on the professional circuit. “There’s going to be a lot of interest.”
The hill, which has a 100-foot vertical drop, last had an operating lift in 1967 when it was known as Pinehurst Ski Bowl, said OutdoorMore board secretary Andy Wians, who is excited to bring back the feature winter sports enthusiasts have been clamoring for ever since.
The group, which eventually plans to offer tube, ski and snowboard rental, intends to keep lift tickets affordable.
“We want to keep it accessible for all kinds of people to come out and enjoy winter,” Wians said, adding that the group has installed lights on many of the trails and features so users can continue to pursue the activities they are passionate about after the sun goes down.
The city added to the park’s winter amenities recently by relocating and improving a fire pit and building a rink for crokicurl, a growing Canadian sport just starting to spread to the U.S.
Crokicurl, which is played on ice, combines elements of the Olympic sport of curling with crokinole, a Canadian board game in which players flick small chips toward a target in the center of an octagonal board. Altoona built what was believed to be the first U.S. Crokicurl rink last winter in River Prairie.
“It’s a buzz around town, so we decided to try it,” said Eau Claire Parks, Forestry and Cemetery manager Steve Plaza, noting that city workers already flood ice rinks at the park.
A new pump track added this fall has attracted the attention of bikers from a wide region. The 500-foot circuit of rollers and banked turns enables bikers to traverse the track by pumping up and down instead of pedaling.
“It’s a great workout,” Peterson said.
While Peterson acknowledged “there is some intense stuff out there,” he stressed that Pinehurst offers activities that appeal to all ages and skill levels.
“We just kind of keep going,” he said. “That’s the whole goal of OutdoorMore — to get out and do it.”
While OutdoorMore officials love all of the features they’ve added to the park, perhaps their biggest point of pride is that all of the work has been completed by teams of community volunteers.
“This park is truly built by the community for the community,” Wians said.
Plaza complimented OutdoorMore for making improvements to the park that appeal to residents and visitors alike and have the potential to generate a positive economic impact for the city by attracting out-of-town guests. He said OutdoorMore must get approval from the city before pursuing the projects on public land.
Much of the inspiration for projects comes from the core group of volunteers who have been involved from the start.
“We tell each other our dreams and then we sit down and figure out how to make it happen,” said Contardi, 44, who recalled clearing thorny bushes from Pinehurst’s slopes as a kid in the late 1980s to improve the snowboarding runs.
Contardi said today’s volunteers include a large number of middle and high school students who want to test their skills on the finished product.
“You wouldn’t believe how hard these kids work,” Contardi said. “It’s such a unique place because everything out there has been done by volunteers.”
Contardi and the other OutdoorMore officials said they still enjoy the fruits of their labor, but they recognize their effort is more about providing opportunities for the next generation.
“It’s really not about us anymore,” Contardi said. “It’s about the kids.”