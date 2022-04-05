EAU CLAIRE — Today’s elections will decide numerous seats on local governments, including city councils, county boards and school boards throughout the Chippewa Valley.
Five at-large seats on the Eau Claire City Council are being sought by eight candidates who will appear on the ballot and a registered write-in.
Incumbents Kate Beaton and Roderick Jones are seeking new three-year terms. They are joined on the ballot by Bob Carr, Charlie Johnson, Joshua Miller, Larry Mboga, Mark Richter and Brian Trowbridge. Mary Partlow is running as a write-in candidate.
Three incumbents currently serving on the City Council — David Klinkhammer, Catherine Emmanuelle and John Lor — are not seeking re-election.
Two Menomonie city government positions are being competed for today. Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack is facing a challenge from Ashley Asher. And for the District 4 seat on the City Council, incumbent Jennifer Beech Harris is getting competition from Gretchen Yonko.
The Chippewa Falls City Council has no contested races this year.
School boards
Three seats on the Eau Claire school board are being sought by six candidates. Incumbents Tim Nordin and Marquell Johnson a joined on the ballot by newcomers Corey Cronrath, Nicole Everson, Melissa Winter and Stephanie Farrar.
Aaron Harder, a third incumbent, resigned his position on the Eau Claire school board in January.
In the Chippewa Falls school district, six candidates are running for three seats on the school board. Those candidates are incumbents David Czech and Sherry Jasper, along with James Ledebuhr, Sarah Hanson, Katie Bushman and Dennis Fehr.
There will be three new faces on the Menomonie school board after today’s election.
After the only incumbent running for re-election, David Styer, lost in February’s primary, there are just newcomers running for three school board seats.
The candidates are Dominique Stewart, Abe Smith, Scott Parker, Rachel Henderson, Jennifer Sakry and Brittany Weiker.
County boards
The Eau Claire County Board, which has 29 supervisor seats, has competitive races for 21 of those district spots on ballots today.
For the Chippewa County Board, 12 out of 21 supervisory districts have two candidates on the ballot. The board is expanding this year from 15 to 21 members.
On the Dunn County Board, seven out of the 29 supervisor district seats are contested in today’s election.
Referendums
Throughout Eau Claire County, voters will be able to voice their stance in a referendum on whether clean water should be declared as a right by the state government.
A referendum just for voters in the town of Bridge Creek asks if the town clerk and treasurer — two positions currently elected voters — should instead be appointments made by the town board.
Three school districts with constituents in Chippewa County are holding referendums.
Gilman, Lake Holcombe and New Auburn schools are all asking voters to let them exceed revenue caps set by the state.
Gilman school district is asking for an additional $3.3 million over the next four years. Lake Holcombe schools are seeking $2.625 million during the next three years. New Auburn school district wants an additional $1.2 million over the next thee years.
Other races
Here are candidates running for other local elections today. (I) denotes incumbent.
Bloomer Mayor: James Koehler (I), Tony Rubenzer.
Cadott school board (3 seats): Alan Sonnentag (I), Brad Sonnentag (I), Donna Albarado (I), Karen Winchell, Kevin Roshell.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser school board (2 seats): Korrie Lentz (I), Mindy Hamilton (I), Austin Chamberlain, Heidi Wise.
Chippewa County town of Eagle Point (2 town board seats): Pauline Spiegel (I), Charles Goettl, Steven Goettle.
Colfax school board (2 seats): Todd Kragness (I), Andrew DeMoe (I), Matt Flatland, Tom Hendrickson.
Durand Mayor: Patrick Milliren (I), Herb Schneider.
Durand City Council (3 seats): Terry “Junebug” Hartung (I), Travis Hooker (I), Nick Weisenbeck, Don Hayden, Michelle Pittman.
Elmwood school board (2 seats): Adam Carson (I), Megan Wolf, Adam Garfield, Andrew Zierl.
Fall Creek school board (1 seat): Brock Wright (I), West Bennett.
Fall Creek Village Board (3 seats): Sheena Kaatz (I), Chester Goodman, Eddy Herbison, Ryan Aylesworth, West Bennett.
Gilman school board (3 seats): Cheryl Ustianowski (I), Gina Timm (I), Jessica Wisocky (I), Tammy Weir, Derrick Romig, Stephanie Clabots.
Mondovi school board (2 seats): Barrett Brenner (I), Chris Rud (I), Katie Schoonover.
Washington Town Board (2 seats): Karen Tomesh (I), Robert Solberg (I), Brian Herbison, Jeffrey White.