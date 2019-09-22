Chippewa Valley Votes has registered over 1,000 citizens and assisted more than 4,500 residents in Eau Claire County with registration questions or logistics in the past two years.
That effort will continue Tuesday when the nonpartisan group participates in National Voter Registration Day, a nationwide coordinated effort intended to ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to vote.
In Eau Claire County alone, more than 25,000 eligible voters are not registered to vote, said Carol Craig, event coordinator for Chippewa Valley Votes.
“We’re here to help,” Craig said. “Our goal is to make sure every eligible voter has what they need to participate in the elections. Our volunteers are trained to get people registered and ready to vote. We believe every voter deserves a voice.”
Volunteers with Chippewa Valley Votes and other regional organizations will spread out across Eau Claire and Menomonie on Tuesday to register voters, provide information about polling places and help residents in updating their voter registration information or obtaining a voter photo ID.
This is the second year that Chippewa Valley Votes has participated in National Voter Registration Day activities.
Regional voter registration sites on Tuesday will include:
• L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., 3-7 p.m.
• The Community Table, 320 Putnam St., 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Eau Claire County Courthouse lobby, 721 Oxford Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Chippewa Valley Technical College Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Jamf, 215 Riverfront Terrace, available to all employees, 1-3 p.m.
• Just Local Foods, 1117 S. Farwell St., 3:30-6:00 p.m.
• UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• City of Eau Claire municipal elections office, 203 S. Farwell St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Citizens can register at this site anytime during office hours except for the Monday before an election.)
• St. Joseph’s Church, 910 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, 4:30-6 p.m.
• Menomonie Chamber of Commerce, 342 Main St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Center for Independent Living Western Wisconsin, 2920 Schneider Ave. E., Menomonie, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Individuals wishing to register should bring their driver’s license or Wisconsin photo ID card with cturrent address or a proof of residency document such as a utility bill, paycheck, bank statement, residential lease or cellphone bill. If an individual has moved or changed their name since last voting, they must re-register in order to vote.
The Chippewa Valley Votes website, chippewavalleyvotes.org, will provide updates about future voter registration opportunities in the region.