EAU CLAIRE — Voters gave their approval Tuesday for eight of nine west-central Wisconsin school districts to exceed state revenue limits.
Referendums granting that authority passed in the New Auburn, Turtle Lake, Ladysmith, Lake Holcombe, Ellsworth, Plum City, Gilman and St. Croix Central school districts.
However, voters in the Independence school district rejected a referendum that would have allowed the district to exceed state revenue limits by $900,000 beginning with the 2022-2023 school year for recurring purposes consisting of operating expenses, programming improvements and facility maintenance.
It was a similar scenario in Tuesday’s elections for school building referendums in the region, where voters approved four of five proposals to allow districts to borrow money to pay for construction and maintenance projects.
School building referendums passed in the Ladysmith, Abbotsford, Prescott and St. Croix Central districts, but voters turned down a proposal that would have allowed the Loyal school district to pursue a number of projects valued at up to $11.7 million.
In the village of Trempealeau, voters rejected a referendum that would have enabled the village to borrow up to $3 million to combine with grants and private fundraising to pay for development of 20 acres of parkland and make repairs to the village’s swimming pool, but they granted permission to village officials to continue efforts to implement a train whistle quiet zone that would prohibit routine sounding of train whistles in the village except in the case of emergencies.
Across the state, voters weighed in Tuesday on school referendums totaling more than $1.2 billion for infrastructure upgrades, construction of new facilities and funds for operating expenses, according to wispolitics.com.
Following are unofficial final results that weren’t available by deadline Tuesday night for referendums this week in west-central Wisconsin:
Chippewa County
Shall the New Auburn school district in Chippewa, Barron and Rusk counties be allowed to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes by up to $400,000 per year commencing with the 2022-2023 school year and continuing through the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years on a nonrecurring basis for the purpose of sustaining facilities, equipment, and programming?
Yes: 196 (56%)
No: 154 (44%)
Shall the Lake Holcombe school district in Chippewa and Rusk counties be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes by $875,000 per year beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year for nonrecurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses of the district?
Yes: 500 (66%)
No: 254 (34%)
Shall the Gilman school district in Chippewa and Taylor counties be allowed to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes by $700,000 for 2022-23, $800,000 for 2023-24 and $900,000 for both 2024-25 and 2025-26 on a nonrecurring basis for the purpose of educational programming, facility expenditures and operations?
Yes: 330 (52%)
No: 306 (48%)
Barron County
Shall the Turtle Lake school district in Barron and Polk counties be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes by $473,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, by $792,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, by $1,230,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, by $1.355 million for the 2025-2026 school year and by $1.65 million for the 2026-2027 school year for nonrecurring purposes consisting of district operations costs, including curriculum, utilities, educational programming, technology and transportation?
Yes: 343 (68%)
No: 165 (32%)
Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk and the person holding the office of Town Treasurer in the town of Almena be appointed by the Town Board?
Yes: 120 (64%)
No: 67 (36%)
Trempealeau County
Shall the Independence school district in Trempealeau and Buffalo counties be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes by $900,000 beginning with the 2022-2023 school year for recurring purposes consisting of operating expenses, programming improvements and facility maintenance?
Yes: 246 (45%)
No: 305 (55%)
Should the Village of Trempealeau be authorized to borrow up to $3 million to combine with grants and private fundraising to fund development of the 20 acres of parkland on the northwest end of the Village and to make repairs to the Village’s swimming pool?
Yes: 189 (48%)
No: 203 (52%)
Should the Village of Trempealeau continue efforts to implement a train whistle quiet zone that would prohibit routine sounding of train whistles in the Village, except in the case of an emergency?
Yes: 230 (59%)
No: 161 (41%)
Rusk County
Shall the Ladysmith school district be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes by $600,000 per year for five years beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year for nonrecurring purposes consisting of maintaining current educational programs, student services, and general maintenance?
Yes: 611 (60%)
No: 410 (40%)
Shall the Ladysmith school district be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $21 million for the public purpose of paying the cost of a districtwide school facility improvement plan consisting of safety and security improvements, building systems and infrastructure updates, construction of an addition and gymnasium, renovations for academic space, outdoor site improvements, acquisition of furnishings and equipment at the middle/high School and roof replacement at the elementary school?
Yes: 598 (59%)
No: 424 (41%)
St. Croix County
Shall all candidates in the town of St. Joseph for elective town offices be nominated at a nonpartisan primary?
Yes: 612 (67%)
No: 307 (33%)
Pierce County
Shall the Ellsworth school district be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes by $1.3 million per year for the 2022-2023 school year through the 2025-2026 school year for nonrecurring purposes consisting of maintaining educational programming, technology, and facilities?
Yes: 1,149 (64%)
No: 659 (36%)
Shall the Plum City school district in Pierce and Pepin counties be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes by $1 million for the 2022-2023 school year, by $1.1 million for the 2023-2024 school year and by $1.2 million for the 2024-2025 school year for nonrecurring purposes consisting of facility maintenance and operational expenses?
Yes: 378 (68%)
No: 180 (32%)
Clark County
Shall the Loyal school district be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $11.7 million for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the school building consisting of safety and security improvements, including secure entry and office; additions and renovations, including for tech ed, agriculture, cafeteria and commons; renovations to classrooms, including for 4K and 5K, art, special education, and Elementary School physical education and multipurpose space; site improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
Yes: 305 (37%)
No: 514 (63%)
Shall the Abbotsford school district in Clark and Marathon counties be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,5 million for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of construction of an addition and renovations to the school building for classrooms, a multipurpose gymnasium and flexible space; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
Yes: 333 (69%)
No: 147 (31%)