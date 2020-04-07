Despite public health concerns about COVID-19 and an attempt by Gov. Tony Evers to delay voting, Wisconsin held elections Tuesday for the presidential primary, state and local offices.
Many people voted absentee, but local poll locations were open as scheduled for in-person voting. Final results are scheduled to be released Monday night.
At Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St., in Eau Claire, Christine Eggers was one of the people who voted after maintaining social distancing and sanitizing her hands before and after the vote.
Eggers, an independent, prefers in person to be certain her vote is counted.
“I like to put my own ballot in the machine,” Eggers said. “The idea of there being an intervening person between me and the machine just bothers me.”
Markers on the floor told people where to wait before voting, and Eggers said the process went quickly. Indeed Ella Shaw, chief elections inspector at Spirit Lutheran Church, said everything had gone smoothly as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Some people opted for curbside voting, which entailed two poll workers of different party affiliations going to the person’s vehicle, verifying their information and giving a ballot while holding a shield between the workers and voter.
Shaw said many regular poll workers canceled their shifts Tuesday, so workers included city of Eau Claire employees, National Guard members and volunteers. They wore protective masks and gloves, and poll workers sat behind a plexiglass shield separating them from voters.
Hand sanitizer was offered when people entered and exited, and Shaw said poll workers sanitized every 10 minutes. A safety worker also sanitized and cleaned areas that people had touched like voting booths and tables.
Marlaine White, who declined to give her party affiliation, wanted to exercise her voting rights at Spirit Lutheran.
“Wisconsin is independent; we are not going to be held back by something called a virus,” White said.
Eggers and White expressed no hesitation about voting in-person and said they were not overly concerned about COVID-19 spreading.
Mike Thompson, a Republican, similarly planned to vote in person to make sure his vote counted. Thompson voted at River Prairie Center, 1445 Front Porch Pl., Altoona, and wore a bandanna covering his mouth. He said the process went smoother than he thought and was done well.
“It’s pretty slick how they have it set up,” Thompson said.
At Spirit Lutheran, Shaw said the most challenging aspect involved adapting on short notice. Elections inspectors met Saturday for more than two hours to go over safety procedures, and health inspectors looked at the building layout to make sure it entailed proper distancing and safety measures.
Despite the significant precautions, in-person voting could contribute to the spread of coronavirus in the state.
Andrea Palm, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said Monday that in-person voting “would without question accelerate the transmission of COVID-19 and increase the number of cases, and an increase in the number of cases in Wisconsin would result in more deaths.”
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday ordered the election to occur Tuesday, shortly after Evers issued an executive order postponing it for two months.
“Although I remain deeply concerned about the public health implications of voting in person today, I am overwhelmed by the bravery, resilience, and heroism of those who are defending our democracy by showing up to vote, working the polls, and reporting on this election,” Evers said Tuesday in a statement. “Thank you for giving our state something to be proud of today. Please stay as safe as possible, Wisconsin.”