EAU CLAIRE — After the U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to extend the deadline to receive and count ballots, municipal clerks and elections officials encouraged voters to submit absentee ballots as soon as possible.
"Time's running out. Get them in now," Nicholas Koerner, deputy city clerk and election specialist with the city of Eau Claire, said Tuesday — just a week before Election Day.
Monday's ruling locked in the traditional 8 p.m. Election Day deadline for ballots to be received by municipal clerks.
Democrats argued in a federal lawsuit that more time should be allotted for ballots to arrive by mail and be counted because of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans countered that voters had plenty of options to vote on time and that the rules shouldn't be changed so close to the election. The Supreme Court, in a 5-3 decision, affirmed an appellate court ruling that had blocked the extended count previously approved by a lower court.
With just six days to go before Tuesday's election, local officials said it already could be risky to rely on mailing an absentee ballot.
"If you've already received a ballot by mail but haven't sent it back yet, my advice would be to use one of our secure absentee ballot drop boxes," Koerner said. "We pick those up every day. That's the fastest way to get them back to us."
Altoona City Clerk Cindy Bauer also advised that city's voters to use the red ballot drop box outside of Altoona City Hall, 1303 Lynn Ave.
"The longer people wait to send their ballot in the mail, the more likely we may not get it on time," Bauer said.
Voters also can deliver absentee ballots to their municipal clerk's office or to their polling place on Election Day.
As of Tuesday, more than 1.4 million ballots had been returned statewide, including 352,073 that were cast early in person, according to Wisconsin Elections Commission statistics. That is 48% of the total Wisconsin votes cast in the 2016 presidential election. About 10 times more ballots have been returned by mail than in typical presidential elections.
In the Chippewa Valley, voters as of Tuesday had returned 24,651 of the 29,449 ballots sent in Eau Claire County, 11,824 of 14,747 in Chippewa County and 6,482 of 8,585 in Dunn County, with clerks reporting COVID-19 safety concerns about voting in person at the polls on Election Day are a key factor driving the demand.
Still, about 320,000 ballots in Wisconsin had been mailed to voters but not returned as of Tuesday. That amounts to 18% of the nearly 1.7 million absentee ballots requested. In the April presidential primary election, 9% of all requested absentee ballots were not returned.
In that election, 1.7% of all ballots returned were rejected due to missing signatures or other deficiencies that were not fixed in time by voters. While clerks have said they try to reach out to voters to correct such mistakes, that becomes more difficult as Election Day draws nearer.
Local clerks said in-person absentee voting has been strong since it opened on Oct. 20, when long lines of cars formed in the morning at the drive-thru voting station set up behind Eau Claire City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St. As of Tuesday, 7,320 people had cast in-person absentee ballots in Eau Claire County, 2,566 in Chippewa County and 1,014 in Dunn County.
"We've really increased our capacity to handle in-person absentee voting for this election, so people should be able to vote pretty quickly and easily yet this week," Koerner said.
In-person absentee voting ends Friday.
The ruling setting the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline for returning ballots means there will “definitely” be some that aren't counted, UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden told The Associated Press.
In Wisconsin's April primary, about 80,000 ballots arrived after Election Day.
The deadline for state voters to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. Thursday, although officials urged voters not to wait that long.
"If you wait until the deadline, you risk not getting your ballot in time to vote it and return it by 8 p.m. on Election Day," Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said in a news release. She noted that the U.S. Postal Service says it can take up to seven days for a letter to arrive at its destination.
With COVID-19 cases surging in the state, another aspect of election law may prove relevant for Wisconsinites this year. The one-week period before an election for voters who are hospitalized or quarantined to appoint an agent to retrieve and deliver an absentee ballot from their municipal clerk's office began Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.