Nearly 200 seniors at North and Memorial high schools registered to vote Thursday in a push from a Chippewa Valley-based nonpartisan voting group.
It’s the second year that volunteers from Chippewa Valley Votes have visited Eau Claire high schools in February to inform 18-year-olds about their new voting privileges — but the group is expanding from three area high schools to six this spring, said Carol Craig, CVV co-coordinator.
“I’m glad they’re doing it in schools,” said Quinn McClurgy, 18, a North senior, after scrutinizing the online voter registration website in his classroom Thursday morning. “I feel like if i did it on my own time … I’d probably have put it off a little more.”
McClurgy, who plans to vote in both the April and November elections this year, and dozens of his peers registered for the first time in their classrooms Thursday morning.
It’s an effort that Craig hopes will draw more young voters to the polls in the Chippewa Valley this year.
“We are citizens very concerned about the fact that less than 50% of eligible voters in Eau Claire County were actually even registered,” Craig said of the group’s formation in 2016. “Of course, if you’re not registered, the chances of you voting on Election Day are pretty slim.”
For Craig, who’s also a former president of the Eau Claire school board, the idea crystallized when the school board in 2018 began requiring schools to give seniors an opportunity to register to vote in their classrooms.
“If you took civics as a freshman, this didn’t count,” Craig said. “This was something new.”
CVV had originally planned to come to six area high schools in May, aiming for more seniors who had already turned 18. But school officials contacted the group, asking if volunteers could also come in February — since many of their students wanted to vote in the April 7 election, Craig said. Included in that election is a presidential primary contest.
“We don’t just register them to vote, we talk about where their polling place is, about absentee ballots … we really get them ready for the democratic process,” Craig said.
Last year CVV registered seniors in Memorial, North and Altoona high schools; in 2020 they’ve expanded to include Augusta, Fall Creek and Chippewa Falls.
Craig estimates the group has helped roughly 3,000 people register to vote in the Chippewa Valley since it formed.
On Thursday in Eau Claire, 41 volunteers worked with 471 students and registered the 199 of them who had already turned 18, Craig said.
“For seniors, this is probably their first rite of passage, other than (getting) their driver’s license,” Craig said. “This says you’re capable and able to vote.”
In addition to returning to area high schools in May, for seniors who turn 18 this summer, CVV plans to email them a reminder to register on their birthdays.
Lorelei Sanders, 17, another North senior, couldn’t register Thursday because of her age but hopes to register after her August birthday. She plans to vote for the first time in the November presidential election.
“It’s very important to register,” Sanders said. “It helps give you a voice in the country, and it allows you to help make some big decisions. It just makes you feel good, like you accomplished something.”
CVV volunteers also gave students information about voters, telling them to visit www.vote411.org — a nonpartisan website run by the League of Women Voters Education Fund.
“I’m excited to vote for the first time,” McClurgy said Thursday. “It’s sort of like a step to adulthood, in a weird way. It feels like you’re making a difference.”
CVV volunteers are slated to help register 18-year-old students at Fall Creek High School on Monday, Augusta High School on Tuesday, Chippewa Falls High School on Thursday and Altoona High School on March 11, Craig said.