One way to describe Irish author’s Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” is to use the famous phrase penned by Vivian Mercier for the Irish Times in 1956: “a play in which nothing happens, twice.”
The characterization provided by UW-Eau Claire theater director Arthur Grothe also fits — and better represents the work’s standing: “If you’re an actor and you don’t want the challenge of trying to make this play work, you probably shouldn’t be an actor.”
The production led by Grothe, associate professor of theater arts and artistic director of theater, premieres Wednesday on the thrust stage of Riverside Theatre in Haas Fine Arts Center.
A more straightforward explanation of the play is that it’s a two-act tragicomedy in which two vagabonds, Vladimir (Didi) and Estragon (Gogo) wait anxiously by a solitary tree for the appearance of a Mr. Godot. As time elapses they engage in conversation that ranges from funny to hostile, and during this time they are visited by two men: slave Lucky and master Pozzo. A fifth character, The Boy, makes brief appearances.
With that simple setup, Beckett (1906-1989) created an absurdist drama that, according to a theater review published in 2012 in the Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch newspaper, “has received more praise — and more interpretations — than almost any other 20th-century play.”
Moreover, those myriad interpretations have cumulatively touched on the play’s exploration of political, theological, philosophical and existential themes.
Grothe explained why he was drawn to “Godot.”
“I think if the play is done well it is truly hysterical and then powerful at the end,” he said. “The fear is, can we do it well because I’ve seen it range from brilliant to abysmal in productions, so I want us to be toward the upper end of that spectrum.”
Superficially simplistic, the play’s themes are broad, particularly when brought out in successful productions.
“When it is done well,” Grothe said, “when there is a sense of life and play to it, it I think provides a bit of a window into our human condition and our day-to-day lives and how we can get sort of wrapped up in the stuff, the things we’re supposed to be doing, kind of the games that we play as part of our everyday life and we can miss, if we’re not careful, the joy and the purpose behind those things.”
Actors’ showcase
Part of the allure for actors, Grothe noted, is that the playwright certainly didn’t limit them.
“The chance to play that text draws actors to it,” he said. “Part of it is the mystery that Beckett never told us what it was about and famously said, ‘What do you think it’s about?’ So there’s never been a definitive declaration what this play is about.”
In the lead roles, Grothe chose Ben Qualley as Vladimir and Frank Rineck as Estragon.
“What I was looking for were people who could play well off each other, that little bit of intangible chemistry, if one throws out an idea is the other one picking it up,” Grothe said. “Or is it, Oh, I’m going to override you with my idea. And so in Ben and Frank we have two people who had worked some together before so there’s a level of comfort, and both are a little more experienced and a little more seasoned and really ready to just play and to throw those things out and go with the other one’s crazy idea.”
Rineck and Qualley talked about how their previous stage work has assisted them in this production.
“We’re very comfortable around each other,” Rineck said.
“We kind of pick up on each other’s ideas, and there have been a lot of times we’ll be looking at the script, we’ll be running a scene, and one of us will have an idea and not having told the other about it and the other will just pick up on it and run with it. … There have been times where Ben has started a bit and I’ve seconded it and agreed to it, and off we go, and (Grothe) says, ‘Yep, that’s what we’re doing.’”
Qualley pointed out that his cast mate has experience with improv and he has done some of that work as well, which has been helpful.
“As the audience will see in the performance, a lot of what we’ve come up with were original ideas that were kind of out of left field,” he said. “But in playing with it and seeing what works and trying different things, we’ve kind of been able to land on some really fun moments. I’m hoping that the audience will be able to see that and enjoy that as much as we are up on stage.”
Rineck and Qualley noted the challenges their roles present.
“I think the challenge is just keeping the energy of the show moving,” Rineck said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily an uphill battle, but I mean we are also just like Didi and Gogo are in the show. We are constantly trying to find ways to keep ourselves entertained, and then in that same way we are looking for ways and choices we can make to keep everyone else entertained as well. Because the punch at the end is even better if we can get the audience to kind of take that ride with us.”
Having some fun
Qualley acknowledged that it was difficult to build a character with so little back story and biographical information, but the director provided helpful guidance.
“(Grothe) steered me a lot toward that kind of like old vaudeville style,” Qualley said. “He said to look at things like Abbott and Costello or Buster Keaton, kind of these old comedies and with that kind of aspect of humor and clowning and things like that. He said if you bring that level of energy and humor into these characters it’ll really come to life and the audience will really enjoy putting the pieces together.”
That direction reflects one of Grothe’s ideas about what makes a “Waiting for Godot” production succeed.
“You need to (have hope) or the play doesn’t work,” he said “Because I know of versions that have been like three-plus hours and felt really slow and kind of trudging through this world, and I don’t think that’s the play. The tragic of the tragicomedy comes at the end. But we need to have the comedy to get us to the end. Without that comedy to get us to the end as an audience, we have no journey; we just suffer. And I don’t think the play is just about that.”
A production also must highlight the small vignettes of Vladimir and Estragon’s interactions.
“I went to talk to an English class as well about the play,” Grothe said, “and I feel bad because I don’t know that I have a brilliant insight because everything that I read basically told me, don’t think about it and that you can’t play existential crisis. You can play moment to moment, you can play what’s the truth, what’s the game, what’s the thing in this moment. The collection of those moments hopefully builds to that existential crisis through the repetition of things, through the patterns and the banter.”
The humor that playgoers find may not necessarily be evident to those who read the words by the Nobel literature prize-winning author.
“I think if you just read it on the page, very little about it’s funny,” he said. “I think a lot of the humor has to come alive in the production of it and how the actors play these moments. And play the action and the absurdity of it.”
Regular visitor
While familiar, “Waiting for Godot” hasn’t been overdone through the years, Grothe observed.
“It falls in sort of a sweet spot in that it usually comes up in a rotation but it’s not a warhorse musical you know you’re going to sell a lot of tickets to,” he said. “So we’re not going to keep doing it because there may or may not be a commercial market for it. If you did it all the time I think pretty quickly it would lose that draw.”
Rights to perfrom the play do come with restrictions, but there is room for some creativity from the production team.
“You can only do so much because the Beckett estate keeps you fairly locked in,” Grothe said. “But we tried to tweak our world a little bit. So the stage is covered with gravel, and the rock is really a concrete pillar that has been toppled, and the tree is also a concrete pillar with rebar branches that come out off the top of it.”
However, he added, “I don’t think it’s a show that demands 600 light cues. If it does we’re probably missing the boat somewhere. It should be actor driven. And so the world is hopefully a playground for them to explore and play and exist in.”
Grothe, Rineck and Qualley all were asked that essential question — what is “Waiting for Godot” about? — and all gave thoughtful answers:
• Grothe: “I look at the play, and to me it’s fairly simple. It’s about life, it’s about the struggle to make sense of each day and the constant battle to overcome the sense of gloom that can overwhelm us.” (Before that answer, though, he said, “There’s part of me that wants to just say, what do you think it’s about?”).
• Rineck: It’s about these two guys who wait for someone who doesn’t show up, but you get to know them so well, and it’s hilarious because for as absurd as it is, it is also very honest and very real about just the human experience.”
• Qualley: I think Beckett really captures that reality that we’re living in and that it’s not always this fluffy piece of drama that we’re experiencing on a day to day basis but it’s just going from thing to thing waiting for the next thing, waiting for the next promotion, waiting for graduation, waiting for fill-in-the blank … I think on kind of a deeper meaning.”
Grothe also took on the question of why Beckett never wanted to offer detailed guidance about his play’s meaning. While it could be attributed to a bit of arrogance, Grothe suggested, he also may have wanted to let readers and viewers take their own journey with it.
“I think he had a very definite vision of how he saw his work being done,” Grothe said, “and I also think that he knew that if he gave away whatever he said it was about, it was going to limit it for people -- that part of its power was its unlimited connections that people can make with it.”