EAU CLAIRE — In the wake of using a racial slur caught on video, country singer Morgan Wallen has canceled his summer touring plans, including his headlining show at Country Jam on Thursday, July 15.
Country Jam organizer Kathy Wright said she learned Tuesday evening about the cancellation. She has been scrambling to find a suitable replacement.
"Building a lineup is a massive chess match, and someone just tipped the board, and we're picking up all the pieces," Wright said Wednesday. "I think we'll actually be able to announce a headliner on Friday."
The possibility of Wallen cancelling has been rumored for months; his record label, Big Loud Records, suspended him after the incident.
"We were hoping everything was going to work out alright," Wright said. "Immediately, the wheels, everything, starts moving."
Because of COVID-19, many top artists are still in limbo. Kenny Chesney has canceled his entire summer tour, and a major country festival in Canada just announced cancellation because it is unclear how bands get into that country, she added.
"The touring world is flipped upside down, with who is touring, and how," she said. "People are waiting to see if they can play stadiums."
When news broke of the cancellation, Country Jam immediately posted the news on their Twitter account. Wright has already heard feedback from fans, who are upset but understanding.
"People are disappointed," Wright said. "He's just coming off 10 weeks with the number one album, and we've never had him before."
After news of the incident, Wallen posted an apology on Youtube, and he urged his fans to stop defending his words.
"I’ve made some mistakes, I’m figuring those out, and I apologized because I was truly sorry and have been making my amends," Wallen said in a letter he issued Tuesday.
COVID won't stop the show
Wright said she's been working with area health officials to make sure they have a safe event.
"We're very confident we'll have a festival this year," Wright said. "Oddly, that's the least of my worries. Our artists are ready to tour. And, where we feel we will be as a community."
The other headliners, Chris Young (July 16) and Jon Pardi (July 17) are stll locked in, along with the rest of the lineup.
Several concert and sports venues are considering requiring a "vaccine passport," which shows proof that patrons have received a COVID-19 vaccination. Wright said she doesn't anticipate requiring one.
Wade Asher, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals organizer, previously confirmed that Country Fest and Rock Fest will continue this summer with similar COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.