Walmart has argued for a deep cut in the property tax bill for its Eau Claire store, but ultimately is settling for about a 4% discount.
During its Tuesday afternoon meeting, the City Council unanimously agreed to a settlement agreement with the Arkansas-based big box retailer that had claimed its 3915 Gateway Drive location had been valued too high by the city for taxation purposes.
The city had assessed the store’s value at $12.6 million, but agreed to lower it to about $12.05 million.
“That valuation sits in the middle of a number of valuations we have in the community in large retail properties,” city attorney Stephen Nick said during Tuesday’s meeting.
It amounts to about $60 per square foot for the large discount store — a figure within the range of Eau Claire Menards home improvement stores that settled their excessive taxation claims with the city in February.
The settlement is much less than the discount Walmart had sought in lawsuits and claims that contested three years of property tax bills for 2017 to 2019.
Walmart had argued in documents filed in Eau Claire County Court that the store should be valued at either $8.5 million or $9 million. More recently an expert witness hired by Walmart claimed it should be only assessed at $5.6 million.
Lowering the store’s value to what the company had sought would’ve cut its tax bill by as much as 56%, but the settlement approved Tuesday amounted to only 4%.
“The finding is that that this modest adjustment in assessed value is uniform with other similar commercial retail properties in the City and properly applies a strong market value to this high-demand property within the Oakwood Hills commercial market,” Nick said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
As a result of lowering the store’s value, the city will refund $34,330 over the three years’ tax bills to Walmart.
The annual tax bill for the store has ranged from $253,653 to $288,391 between 2017 and 2019.
Like other Wisconsin communities, Eau Claire has found itself defending claims of excessive property tax assessments in recent years from retailers and other businesses.
Nestle, which owns manufacturing facilities at 5023 Venture Drive and 1200 Nestle Ave., is contesting the values of its buildings in Eau Claire. However, since those are industrial buildings, their value is set by the state Department of Revenue, not the city.
Those properties were subject to discussions during closed session in Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Nick said Tuesday that while the city appreciates Nestle as a substantial employer and producer of nutritional products, the company is seeking “unwarranted dramatic reductions” in the value of its state-of-the-art facilities in Eau Claire.
The city intends to offer its support to the state Department of Revenue as Nestle is appealing values for its buildings to the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission, Nick stated in an email.
Transfer center talks
The city and a developer will spend another month and a half in talks about a planned downtown project that will include a new transfer center for Eau Claire Transit buses.
On Tuesday the council unanimously agreed for a 45-day extension of negotiations with Merge Urban Development, a firm the city has been working with since late October.
“It is advisable for both parties to have more time on this,” Nick told the council.
This follows a 90-day extension the city granted in January.
In addition to the ground floor transfer center, the proposed project would include structured parking and 80 apartments. The city has received a $5 million federal grant toward the transfer center portion of the project. Private-sector investment in the building is estimated to be up to $17 million.
The added time is due to Merge reviewing all its projects currently in the pipeline given strain on the economy attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, Nick stated.
Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle highlighted the long-awaited project in the city to replace the temporary transfer center that has stood for decades along South Farwell Street. She also noted how the proposed apartments in the project are part of the local effort to build more affordable housing.
“This is very much on our community’s radar to continue the diligence of not only a modern transit transfer station, but also a place where people can live,” she said. “We are not giving up on this and we are continuing to move forward.”
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s City Council meeting:
• A pact between the Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation to share costs for expanding the Chippewa Valley Regional Computer Forensic Lab was signed by the City Council. The city will contribute $50,000 toward the project while the other two law enforcement agencies will each provide $25,000. The West Central Drug Task Force also is chipping in $50,000 toward the project, which has a total estimated cost of $150,000.
• The council agreed to sell a lot in Sky Park Industrial Center to Five Star Plastics for $67,500 so the company can expand its current facility in the business park.
• Local English teacher Ken Szymanski was appointed to a two-year term to the voluntary post of Eau Claire’s writer in residence. Once known as the city’s poet laureate, predecessors in the role have been Bruce Taylor, Max Garland and Karen Loeb.