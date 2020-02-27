A modest one-story ranch house on Eau Claire’s southwest side that stood its ground even after Walmart and other businesses rose around it is now planned to make way for a Kwik Trip.
The La Crosse-based convenience store chain is currently under contract to buy the 2.3-acre property at 3801 Gateway Drive and is seeking the city’s approval to build a new store on that land.
Designs submitted to city officials show an 8,303-square-foot store, plus a car wash and several fuel pumps under a large canopy.
For a rezoning needed to advance the project, Kwik Trip will seek the approval of the city’s Plan Commission at its 7 p.m. Monday meeting at City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St. Following that, the rezoning request will go to the City Council for a public hearing on March 9 followed by a vote on March 10.
The property gained attention last year when Kleven Real Estate listed it with an asking price of $2.5 million.
The house had been in a rural area before it was annexed into the city in 1990 as that part of Eau Claire began developing as a destination for shoppers, according to a city memo. The homeowners opted not to sell to Walmart when the store was built in the 1990s, leaving it surrounded by the discount store’s parking lot.
In an interview last year with the Leader-Telegram, real estate agent Arne T. Kleven said the owners were offered “a substantial amount of money” to sell their home years ago, but declined and had no desire to move.
The 1,064-square-foot house was built in 1952 and had only been owned by one family — George and Irene Cardinal.
The home’s last surviving owner, Irene, died in on Oct. 1, 2018, according to her obituary that ran in the Leader-Telegram.
Following her death, the property went up for sale and Kleven Real Estate marketed the land as an opportunity for a new commercial business.
A spokesman for Kwik Trip said he was unable to comment on the price the company has offered for the property.
Excluding land costs and equipment, the cost of building the store is estimated to be $2 million, according to a letter from Nathan Byom, who works in development and project management for Kwik Trip.
The store is expected to employ between 25 and 35 employees, a mix of full- and part-time positions, based on Byom’s letter.