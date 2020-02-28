Altoona school Superintendent Dan Peggs will no longer be employed by the school district by the end of March, according to interim Superintendent Ron Walsh.
Ideally, Peggs will voluntarily resign job, Walsh said on Friday.
Peggs was suspended without pay after he was charged with possessing child pornography and sex trafficking last week. He was released from custody but remains in the Madison area on house arrest; he cannot enter Altoona school buildings or property. No future court dates have been set at this time.
The Altoona school board hired Walsh as interim superintendent after a 2½-hour closed session meeting Thursday. Among their goals discussed at the meeting was to terminate Peggs’ employment.
“Our attorneys are working behind the scenes,” Walsh said. “As far as I know, we haven’t sent him a letter asking for his resignation. He is not entitled to a salary. We have to pay him his accrued leave days, of which he had 28. So, he will run out of those March 24. At that point, we may be able to terminate his employment. And of course, he could always resign. But we’re confident we’ll be able to move on, at least by March 25.”
He added: “We’re not going to negotiate (on a resignation). The end effect is that by the end of March, he will not be with the district.”
Walsh, 66, served as the Elk Mound school superintendent from 2003 through 2016. Even though he was retired, he became the Altoona interim school district superintendent for the entire 2018-19 school year, replacing the departed Connie Biedron. He worked with the board on finding a search firm, which ultimately led to hiring Peggs.
Walsh said Altoona school board members shouldn't be beating themselves up over the decision to hire Peggs. The school board chose Peggs as its new superintendent in February 2019, and he began serving in the position in July. Prior to becoming superintendent, Peggs had been Altoona’s middle school principal since 2016.
On paper, Peggs appeared to be the correct hire, Walsh said.
“This is one person keeping a dark secret, allegedly,” Walsh said.
Walsh said school district officials called him immediately Feb. 20, when Peggs was arrested while driving to work.
“They called me immediately after he was arrested. They said, ‘Can you come in?’ I committed my time, until they were over the hump,” he said. “I’m familiar with the district, and that was intriguing to them. It’s been helpful for them to see a familiar face, and can have someone to deal with the media.”
Walsh said he intends to work three days a week, and more as needed, as the district begins its process to find a new superintendent. The good news is they have a lot of the processes in place from a year ago.
“We’ve already done our step one,” he said. "We feel we’re in good shape for hiring a new superintendent.”
Walsh said he is glad to step in through the end of June, but isn’t interested in the work full-time.
“I’ve been trying to stay retired,” he said with a laugh. “They need someone who can go forward with a longterm vision. They need to get someone in here who can commit to staying a number of years.”
Walsh added that this is typically the time of year when districts begin the process of hiring superintendents, so Altoona isn’t behind other districts seeking new leaders.
“You can’t wait, this time of year, to get on this,” he said. “July 1 is our goal, and that’s very doable.”
Despite the stressful situation, Walsh is upbeat that the district will come out of this situation stronger.
“This is a great community, and we’ll move on,” he said.