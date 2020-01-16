Subzero temperatures don't keep Dan Knudtson from having fun snowmobiling Thursday along Black Avenue in the town of Seymour. International Snowmobile Safety Week will be observed from Saturday through Jan. 26. The weeklong effort stresses smart and safe methods snowmobilers should use the entire season, Capt. April Dombrowski, who leads the state Department of Natural Resources' Bureau of Law Enforcement Recreational Safety and Outdoor Skills Section, says in a news release. That includes staying sober while snowmobiling, the release says. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.