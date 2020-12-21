CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of using guns stolen from a business in a house break-in in December 2018 failed to show up for a court hearing last week, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Davyonne T. Evans, 19, 3252 Mercury Ave., was charged with burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, theft, criminal damage to property, resisting arrest and bail jumping.
Evans’ partner in the break-in, 19-year-old Nicholas M. Rickey of Chippewa Falls, pleaded no contest to burglary in October 2019. Rickey was sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation; a two-year prison sentence was imposed and stayed.
Evans has a felony-level conviction for possession with intent to deliver marijuana in Eau Claire County Court.
Court records show Evans posted a $1,000 cash bond Nov. 4. When Evans failed to appear in court Wednesday, Judge Ben Lane issued a warrant for his arrest, which went into effect Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, Lake Hallie-based Lauer Custom Weaponry officials told law enforcement that two firearms were missing from their business: a .22 caliber Ruger model and a tactical AR-15.
On Dec. 29, 2018, the Chippewa County dispatch center received a call of a break-in on North Prairie Street in Chippewa Falls, with two subjects inside.
Police arrived and located Evans and Rickey at the home, who both tried to flee but were apprehended. Rickey had bullets for numerous types of guns in his jacket. Rickey was caught outside with a bag that included an X-Box console, along with games and controllers, and a pair of shoes.
While officers searched the area, they located the two guns that were reportedly taken from Lauer Custom Weaponry.
Inside the house, the officers found blood spatter on a mat on the floor, door handles and light fixtures. Evans had a cut on the palm of his head.