EAU CLAIRE — Under a proposed rate increase, the average Eau Claire home's quarterly water bill will rise by about 14% later this year.
The additional $8.37 on that home's bill is primarily to pay off improvements made in recent years to the city's waterworks and an $11 million project currently in progress.
This proposed water rate increase — the first the city is looking at since 2014 — was originally going to be larger.
Getting approval to increase water rates is a long process that the city began in fall 2019 — before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
After several months of fact-finding and number-crunching, regulators at the Wisconsin Public Service Commission this summer issued its recommendation for how much Eau Claire's water rates should rise. Documents filed by the PSC in early July show that proposal would've upped the average residential water bill by nearly 20%.
“We expressed concerns over the amount of the increase,” city Finance Director Jay Winzenz said.
Pandemic-related economic hardships that residents are experiencing, along with low interest rates the city has gotten when it borrows money, recently prompted Eau Claire officials to ask the PSC to calculate a smaller increase.
“The applicant states its reason for requesting a lower (rate of return) was to reduce the impact of the rate increase on its ratepayers who are experiencing significantly different economic circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic than they were at the time the applicant filed its application in late 2019,” Denise Schmidt, administrator of the PSC's Division of Water Utility Regulation and Analysis, wrote in a decision.
Winzenz said the city ran its own calculations before making the request and is comfortable that the smaller rate increase will not lead to a money crunch for the water utility.
“The financial health of the utility will not be compromised by the lower rate of return,” he said.
The Eau Claire City Council will hold a public hearing tonight on the planned water rate increase, followed by a vote on it at Tuesday afternoon's meeting.
The increase would take effect on May 1, but there would also be a second, smaller increase following sometime in 2022.
That second increase will add another $2 to the average home's quarterly bill. A date for that increase is not yet set, but it is intended to coincide with the completion of the current construction project at the city's water treatment plant along Riverview Drive.
Projects happening at the waterworks are improving filtration and treatment processes to ensure the city's drinking water continues to meet quality standards including when it is working at full capacity.
Drinking water accounts for a significant portion of utility bills while other parts of it are tied to wastewater. According to Winzenz, the city did not increase its rates for wastewater this year.
Yard waste site
Resident feedback on proposed fees for Eau Claire's Jeffers Road Brush Site is prompting the city to introduce a season pass.
Because outside vendors did not show interest in running the yard waste drop-off site, the city is resuming management of the operation this spring.
But to make the operation financially self-sufficient, the city is proposing higher fees on disposal of grass clippings, leaves and small brush than what a private operator charged there for the past five years.
Under previous management by Boxx Sanitation, the site charged 50 cents per paper bag full of yard waste or $5 to $10 to empty a pickup truck bed full of it.
The city's planned fees are $2 per bag or $15 to $20 for pickup loads.
Boxx had also offered season passes for $35, allowing families unlimited disposal of yard waste while the site is open from spring through fall. Initially the city's proposal did not include a season pass, but upon request from the City Council, a $45 pass has now been added.
A public hearing will be held tonight on proposed fees and the council will vote on them during Tuesday's meeting. The yard waste operation is expected to open for the season shortly after fees are approved.
Other business
Also during this week's council meetings:
• Whether to fill the at-large seat vacated by the resignation of Mai Xiong or leave it empty until the April 2022 election will be considered by the council.
• Creating a tax increment financing district on Menomonie Street, primarily to fund road and recreational trail improvements by the planned Sonnentag Complex, will be considered by the council.
• Several housing developments seeking approval to rezone land in Eau Claire will be subject to public hearings tonight before a council vote during Tuesday's meeting.
• Eau Claire's planned budget for its allocation of federal funds from the Community Development Block Grant and related HOME program will be voted on during Tuesday's meeting.
• A 1.2-acre vacant lot along International Drive in the city's Sky Park Industrial Center may be sold for $27,000 to make way for a new crematorium serving Hulke Family Funeral Homes.