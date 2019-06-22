Eau Claire’s water treatment plant is set to get $9.9 million in upgrades this year, according to a contract seeking the City Council’s approval.
During its Tuesday afternoon meeting, the council is scheduled to vote on awarding the contract to C.D. Smith Construction of Fond du Lac, which had the low bid out of three contenders.
Eau Claire firm Market and Johnson came in slightly over with a bid of $10.16 million, while Staab Construction Corp. of Marshfield had the highest price for the project at $11 million.
The contract includes renovating the equipment and facilities that filter the city’s drinking water and regulate its pH level. The addition of a garage and electrical room to the water treatment plant on the city’s north side, as well as replacing an old well, are also part of the contract.
A different contract slated for a vote during Tuesday’s meeting would hire Haas Sons of Thorp for nearly $1.2 million worth of roadwork. Totaling about 3,200 feet, the contract includes portions of James Street, Dorret Road, Spring Street and Golfview Drive slated for reconstruction this year.
Other Business
Also during this week’s council meetings:
• Menards is seeking rezoning approval so it could use a building it purchased in 2017 at 2517 Truax Blvd. as a surplus goods store. The 5,760-square-foot building is just north of the home improvement retailer’s west side Eau Claire store at 3210 N. Clairemont Ave. The company’s rezoning request is subject to a public hearing on Monday night before the council votes on it Tuesday afternoon.
• The Eau Claire Marathon’s proposed route change — shifting the early May race’s traditional home in Carson Park to instead have the start and finish lines near Phoenix Park in the city’s downtown — is slated for council discussion and a vote on Tuesday.
• Plans for a new pavilion and restroom building for Owen Park will be subject to a Monday night public discussion and then a vote of the council on Tuesday. The new facility would be on higher ground than the park’s existing restrooms, which are closer to the Chippewa River and have been inaccessible when portions of the park get flooded.
• To correct a 37-year-old oversight, the council will vote Tuesday to transfer the deed for the vacant Little Red School, W3380 Highway 37, to the Eau Claire school district. Other K-12 buildings had been deeded over to the district since a city panel’s financial oversight of public education budgets ended in June 1982, but changing ownership documents for the rural Little Red School had been missed.
• The council will vote Tuesday on authorizing $28.3 million in borrowing to pay for previously approved city projects. To be paid off over the next 20 years, the bonds are for utility upgrades, roadwork, parks and trail improvements, ice rink replacement at Hobbs Ice Arena, redevelopment in the Cannery District and initial costs for the upcoming expansion and renovation project at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
• Before the 7 p.m. open session portion of Monday’s meeting, the council will meet in closed session to discuss the annual evaluation process for City Manager Dale Peters.
• Following the public hearings and discussions during Monday’s meeting, the council will go back into closed session to discuss ongoing negotiations involving property in the city’s Cannery District, an area being redeveloped along the west bank of the Chippewa River.
• Also behind closed doors, the council will discuss the claim from a subsidiary of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation that an off-campus dormitory at 222 Water St. should be exempt from property taxes.