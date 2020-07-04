Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the absence of a core group of customers and roadwork in the vicinity has made a rough spring for Water Street businesses and uncertainty for when things will return to normal.
Bill Nolte, longtime owner of The Joynt, has been closed since state orders closed bars on March 17 and doesn’t have a date planned for reopening.
“I’m not opening this bar until I can operate it like The Joynt,” he said.
And by that he means without plexiglass barriers between bartenders and patrons, and not requiring people to wear masks or keep their distance from each other. Nolte said he respects those public health measures and sees other businesses using them to keep going, but feels it would just not fit the character his bar is known for.
“If you can’t do it right and have it be the way it was, I just can’t do it,” he said. “I’ll wait until we don’t have to do that.”
Nolte acknowledges that he’s financially OK with the indefinite closure as outright owner of the building, but he said many others aren’t as lucky and are continuing on under difficult circumstances.
UW-Eau Claire students — a major group of customers for Water Street businesses — had in-person classes canceled on March 13, prompting many to leave for their hometowns and hunker down with family during the onset of the pandemic.
Four days later restaurants and bars had to close as the state’s “safer-at-home” order took effect. The State Supreme Court put an end to that with a May 13 ruling, allowing businesses to reopen, but having to abide by local health officials rules that limit their seating capacities.
Gradually, bars and restaurants began reopening to customers who had been themselves cooped up and looking for a night out after spending many at home since the pandemic began.
Then on June 25, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department cautioned people of potential COVID-19 exposures at Water Street bars The Pickle and She-Nannigans earlier in the month. The next day, Brothers was added to the list.
On top of that, the 100 block of Water Street has been closed along with portions of nearby streets, requiring some customers to follow detours to get to the businesses.
“There is no comparison to previous years. It’s all very surreal,” said Laura Bembnister, owner of The Goat Coffee House.
During government orders closing restaurants and taverns, the Water Street cafe opted to use that downtime to give its building a facelift.
The construction is taking a little longer than planned, but Bambnister has some worries about customer traffic once it is complete.
“Our hopes for the summer are first to get open!” she wrote in an email. “Then to have enough business to stay open.”
She noted that traffic on Water Street is down significantly due to roadwork, the pandemic and fewer students around. The temporary closure of three nearby bars due to potential COVID-19 cases also weighs on her mind.
“The spread of the virus at Water Street locations is concerning,” Bembnister wrote. “The last thing we want is to get through everything, finally open up and then have to close again. We just hope all businesses do what’s necessary to protect their patrons and employees.”
Dooley’s Pub reopened to dine-in business on May 28, but had to go through the whiplash of an abrupt closure because of potential coronavirus exposures at other businesses.
Owner Michael Dooley said employees had been to another Eau Claire restaurant where public health officials warned that patrons could’ve been exposed to COVID-19 on specific dates.
In response, Dooley’s closed its doors on June 24, scaling back its operations to take-out and delivery, to check its workforce for the virus.
“Every employee has been tested,” Dooley said in an email. “The employees will continue to be tested on a regular basis.”
Dooley’s Pub hopes to resume dine-in business on Monday.
Another Water Street restaurant has so far opted not to reopen its dining room.
Brunch hot spot The Nucleus has opted to offer its food through online ordering and curbside pickup since the state shut down restaurants in mid-March.
The limited staff at the restaurant all wear personal protective equipment during their shifts and have to do a daily health check before starting their shifts, according to Molly Wilson, communications administrator for the Pablo Group, owner of The Nucleus.
“Our customers have been understanding throughout the process. Curbside pickup is pretty standard right now, but we look forward to the day we can all be together again,” she said in an email. “Until then, we will do what we can to keep our team and customers safe.”
There are signs elsewhere on Water Street that the current downturn in business is expected to be temporary.
Kwik Trip is preparing a ground floor storefront at 222 Water St. for a convenience store without gas pumps in a building that serves as a UW-Eau Claire dormitory.
Two new buildings are currently under construction on the street, bringing new apartments and storefronts for businesses to rent.
Nolte has a front-row seat to it all, regularly sitting in a chair outside the entrance to his closed bar so he can chat with employees and patrons who pass by.
The loquacious 79-year-old bar owner noted that having The Joynt closed for 3½ months and counting is something unprecedented for its history.
Even during a windstorm that cut power to the area, the bar stayed open, Nolte said.
“I have never, ever been closed ever except Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter since 1971,” he said.
But when it will reopen in the era of coronavirus is yet to be seen.