Minneapolis-based orchestral indie rock band We Are the Willows will perform Saturday at The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St.
LASKA also will perform. Doors open at 8 p.m., with showtime at 8:30 p.m.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of We Are the Willows' debut album on Eau Claire's Amble Down Records.
The 6-piece ensemble features songwriter/frontman Peter Miller’s countertenor voice and guitar, supported by Jeremiah Satterthwaite (guitar/banjo), Leah Ottman (violin/voice/keys), Hilary James (cello/voice/keys), Travis Collins (bass) and Josh McKay (drums).
We Are The Willows' recordings include a two-part, 20-song concept album titled "Picture (Portrait)," released in 2014 and 2016 respectively. The album garnered praise from NPR, the BBC, Buzzfeed, PASTE magazine, Noisey, The Brooklyn Vegan and helped the band receive showcases at SXSW, Treefort Music Fest along with opening for Blitzen Trapper, S. Carey, PHOX and Matt Pond PA.
The band also has released single "The Prettiest Please," recorded at April Base Studios in Fall Creek with engineering and production by Mike Noyce (Bon Iver, Tallest Man on Earth, S. Carey).
Tickets to the concert cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door and are available at tinyurl.com/w4mbu6d.