Here are some facts, schedules and other information you might want to know for the 2020 New Year’s Day holiday:
Weather forecast
The New Year’s holiday will be fairly uneventful in terms of the weather. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 20s with cloudy skies. New Year’s Day features partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s.
Celebrations
• The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center, 3456 Craig Road, will host the 15th annual Royal Credit Union New Year’s Event from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday.
Family-oriented activities will be offered including DJ entertainment, games, inflatables, face painting, limo rides, prizes and a large balloon drop.
Tickets for the event — which is sponsored by RCU — cost $5. Children younger than 3 are admitted free.
For more information call the center at 715-552-1200 or visit eauclaireymca.org.
• Several events are scheduled in Eau Claire on New Year’s Eve including:
A party from 9 a.m. to noon at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Admission is $7. Children younger than 1 admitted free. Drop in for a parachute playtime, confetti extravaganza and countdown to noon at the clock tower. For more information, call 715-832-5437 or visit childrensmuseumec.com.
New Year’s Eve family skate, 6 to 9 p.m. at Hobbs Ice Arena, 915 Menomonie St. Cost is $4, which includes skate rental. Participants are encouraged to bring their own skates. For more information, call 715-839-5032.
Travel
Common sense is the rule for people celebrating during the New Year’s holiday.
AAA of Wisconsin offers tips: Insist on seat belt use for everyone in your vehicle; don’t drink and drive; if you drink, use a designated driver; watch for changing weather conditions; drive at speeds appropriate for traffic and weather conditions; be patient.
Gasoline prices entering 2020 will be higher than what they were entering 2019. The average statewide price for gas is $2.40 a gallon, which is a cent lower than last month and 31 cents higher than last New Year’s.
For Wisconsin road conditions, call 511. The report can also be accessed at 511wi.gov.
Government
The Eau Claire County Courthouse is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Courthouses in Chippewa and Dunn counties are closed Wednesday.
City halls in Eau Claire and Menomonie are closed Wednesday. Chippewa Falls City Hall is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Altoona City Hall is open from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and closed Wednesday.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and closed Wednesday. The Chippewa Falls Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and closed Wednesday. The Menomonie Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and closed Wednesday. The Altoona Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and closed Wednesday.
Garbage
Trash pickup for the area’s two largest waste disposal companies — Advanced Disposal Services and Waste Management — will be a day later than normal next week after Wednesday.
Financial institutions
Financial institutions with personal service will be closed New Year’s Day.
Movies, museums
AMC Classic Oakwood 12 at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire, Micon Cinemas in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, and CEC Theatres in Menomonie will be open New Year’s Day.
Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday and closed on New Year’s Day.
Football
The Wisconsin Badgers will play Oregon in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.
Three other college bowl games will be played on New Year’s Day:
Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama, noon, ABC; Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, noon, ESPN; Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor, 7:45 p.m., ESPN.