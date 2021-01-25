EAU CLAIRE — A Memorial High School student died from her injuries Saturday following a one-vehicle crash Friday night on the city's south side.
According to Eau Claire police:
Officers responded at 10:27 p.m. Friday to a report of a one-vehicle crash resulting in injury in the 1600 block of Meadow Lane.
One of the passengers, Brooke G. Kelly, 14, died from her injuries on Saturday.
There were four occupants in the vehicle. The driver was a 16-year-old male and the other two passengers were both 15-year-old females.
The crash is under investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.
"Our condolences go out to the Kelly family and the Eau Claire Area School District community while they deal with this tragic loss," said Derek Thomas, Eau Claire's deputy chief of police.
Memorial High School principal Dave Oldenburg sent a letter to the parents of Memorial's students on Sunday informing them of Kelly's death.
"Please know that we have additional counseling staff present at Memorial," he said.
"These professionals are here for students, their families and staff who may need help dealing with the emotional trauma associated with this type of event," Oldenburg said.
"Please refer any student you believe may be struggling with this incident to a school counselor for assistance," he said.
"This is an incredibly difficult time for any school, but we need to take care of each other as a school community," Oldenburg said. "The Kelly family express their gratitude for all your support, thoughts and prayers."