Two tornadoes touched down in west-central Wisconsin over the weekend, causing damage to trees, crops and property.
The first tornado occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday near Prescott, and the other tore through an area of farmland southwest of Osseo just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency’s preliminary analysis indicated both were classified as EF1 tornadoes with wind speeds reaching between 86 and 110 mph. No injuries were reported in either storm.
The seven-minute Osseo twister mostly damaged crops and farm buildings as well as snapping and uprooting numerous trees, said Dustin Stevens, Trempealeau County emergency management director.
“It came up really quick and left in a hurry,” Stevens said. “Homeowners said they heard it start raining, then start pouring, then start hailing, then they heard trees coming down all around them and then it was done.”
The tornado, which had a maximum width of 200 yards, was on the ground for 3.65 miles, ending about 3 miles south of Osseo, the Weather Service reported. The estimated peak wind speed was 105 mph.
Stevens, who went to the affected area to survey the damage, said three or four houses had trees fall on them, with one breaking apart the roof. One house had the electrical box torn off the exterior, and another had a trampoline wedged between the house and a tree.
Several pole sheds also were destroyed, he said.
“Some people definitely have some repairs to do,” Stevens said.
The radar-confirmed tornado in Pierce County damaged a few farm outbuildings and caused extensive tree damage, with many trees snapping about halfway up and some blocking roads.
The heaviest damage occurred on top of a bluff as the tornado crossed the St. Croix River into Wisconsin, the Weather Service reported.
The tornado’s 9.5-mile path was identified as going from 5 miles north of Hastings, Minnesota, to 2 miles southwest of River Falls in 27 minutes. The peak wind speed was estimated at 100 mph.