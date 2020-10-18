If Menomonie football has its full roster available, the Mustangs are going to be tough to stop this season.
Joe LaBuda's crew forced a pair of interceptions and held Chippewa Falls without a first down until the Cardinals' final drive of the first half in the team's 24-6 victory at Williams Stadium on Friday. There were times in the second half where the Cardinals found more of a groove, but the Mustang defensive unit seemingly extinguished any Cardinal momentum whenever their rivals to the east showed promise.
"Our defense has just played tremendous since we got our guys back," said LaBuda, alluding to the players held out of the team’s Week 1 loss due to contact tracing. "They've really flown around and played well."
Menomonie has gone 3-0 since that shorthanded season-opening defeat at the hands of Hudson, previously blanking New Richmond and Marshfield prior to Friday's contest. The fully deployed group looks like it will be a handful for anyone in the Big Rivers.
"We just made too many mistakes," Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. "You can't make a mistake against Menomonie. They're going to capitalize on it. Our young kids just made a few too many tonight, but they battled."
Menomonie asserted its dominance on the offensive side of the ball too early on, taking advantage of advantageous field position on its first two drives. Direct snaps to the team's dynamic rushing duo of DeVauntaye Parker and Will Ockler accounted for much of the production as the Mustangs made it to the end zone on drives of 28 and 45 yards, first on a 4-yard direct snap to Parker and then a 4-yard fullback run from Ockler.
Then the Cardinal defense settled down, frequently getting pressures on Menomonie's pair of signal-callers, Ryan Kahl and Reed Styer. Chippewa Falls found more of a rhythm on offense as well in the second half, even outgaining the Mustangs by the end of the contest, but the yardage did not translate into a comeback effort.
Parker ran the kick to open the second half back 95 yards for a touchdown to put the Mustangs up 24-0, and Chi-Hi was only able to respond with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Warwick to Isaac Frenette at the start of the fourth quarter.
It was an unusual atmosphere for the historic rivalry, which reached a 108th meeting on Friday. The cavernous Williams Stadium grandstand was dotted with a small group of parents.
"This whole season's been weird," Raykovich said. "Let me put it this way: life's been weird."
The Mustangs are tied for second place in the Big Rivers standings, only behind a River Falls squad that has been limited to two games through four weeks. The conference's standings are unofficial this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but don't tell LaBuda or the players that. They are still gunning for glory and, with River Falls still on the schedule, happy to control their own destiny.
A look at the other highlights from the weekend's action:
Bauer power
Durand's first three wins of the season weren't particularly close.
A gritty Mondovi team offered a different type of challenge Friday. But even against a more evenly-matched opponent, the Panthers came out on top.
Simon Bauer scored five touchdowns and the Durand defense made a fourth down stop at the 2-yard line in overtime for a 33-27 win over the Buffaloes.
"This was rivalry week, and this one meant a lot," Bauer said. "We wanted this one bad, and we got it. We toughed through it."
The Panthers needed to weather a storm to do it. Mondovi never quit despite trailing by 14 points in the first half, and rallied to force overtime on Tanner Marsh's three-yard touchdown run with 1:08 left in the game.
Durand started with the ball in the extra period and made the most of it, with Bauer's one-yard touchdown run capping a quick five-play march into the end zone.
Down to its final chance, Mondovi carried the ball down to the Panthers' 7-yard line before facing a fourth down. The Buffaloes needed to get to the 1-yard line to get a fresh set of downs, but Durand stopped Cade Brenner's run at the 2 to end the game.
HON statement
Cumberland may be known for its offense, but it was the defense that led the way in Week 4.
The Beavers shut out two-time defending Heart O'North champion Northwestern 28-0, handing the Tigers their first regular season loss since 2017. The defense forced an interception deep in their own territory and Isaac Runstrom scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery as Cumberland moved to 4-0 in conference play.
"We struggled early offensive-wise. They picked it up for us — picked up the slack," said Cumberland quarterback Maddux Allen of the defense. "We got that fumble for the touchdown, they went three-and-out a couple times, and put us in great position to score. They’re the reason we won this game, for sure."
Allen threw for 79 yards and a touchdown, while wideout Jack Martens put up a combined 141 yards passing, rushing and receiving. The Beavers are tied for the conference lead with Spooner.
Spring Valley stays on top
Turtle Lake was undefeated heading into Friday, but even the Lakers couldn't keep close with an impressive Spring Valley squad.
The Cardinals, the preseason favorite in the newly constructed Dunn-St. Croix, got four touchdowns and 159 rushing yards from Nathan Fesenmaier in a 42-0 win against one of the team's biggest threats for a conference crown. Justin Rielly and Brayden Wolf also had rushing scores for Spring Valley, which held Turtle Lake to just 82 yards of total offense.
Tough to take down
Zander Rockow ran just four times for Regis against Neillsville/Granton, but still was able to put up 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Ramblers rolled to a 44-14 victory. Quarterback Bennett Seelen also made the most of limited reps, going a perfect 3 for 3 passing for 102 yards.
Regis, now 4-0, sits in a tie with Durand atop the Cloverbelt. The teams meet in the last week of the regular season.
Cooper's big day
Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols caught six passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns in the Orioles 23-7 victory against Elk Mound.
Comeback season
Blair-Taylor rallied from a 19-8 deficit, scoring the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard Cain Fremstad run with 5:41 remaining in the fourth quarter to best Pepin/Alma in a battle of previously unbeaten Diaryland squads.
A Fremstad 35-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Steien started the comeback effort earlier in the final period. Matthew Brandenburg, a week removed from becoming the program's all-time leader in career rushing, also rushed for a touchdown.
"We as coaches are very proud of our kids," Blair-Taylor coach Andy Nehring said in an email. "It took a lot of character on their part to come back and win against a very good Pepin/Alma team."