Three days, three city games. It was a thrilling stretch for any Eau Claire Memorial or North fan.
After matchups in boys hockey, girls basketball and boys basketball, the Old Abes earned the bragging rights with a 2-1 finish. Memorial won in boys hockey 5-2, a playoff matchup Thursday, and in boys hoops by a 58-39 score Saturday. The Husky girls basketball squad got North on the board with a 57-53 triumph Friday.
The North girls’ victory gave the Huskies their first sweep of the city series since the 2017-18 season. After needing overtime in the first matchup, North scored the final four points of the game Friday to break a tie and clamped down on defense for the last two minutes.
"We've had a lot of close games," North coach Jill Elliott said. "Our first three games were right down to the wire. The way the season started, that's been the pattern all year. Close, tight games. Last year we lost those close games. This year we're a little bit more seasoned, and we're coming out on the winning side of those."
The Huskies were on track for a dominant showing through the first six minutes, holding the Old Abes scoreless while notching 10 points of their own. But Memorial responded with a 24-8 run through the rest of the half, setting up a battle in the final 18 minutes.
Memorial extended its lead to nine early in the second half, when Josie Barstad hit a corner 3 to push the score to 31-22, but North responded with 18 straight over a four minute, 34 second time frame. The home team never trailed again, though Memorial did force two ties in the closing minutes.
"The second half of the year, we've really come on strong in the second half," Elliott said. "I'm not sure what that means or why that is, but the second half seems to be a little stronger for us."
Reanna Hutchinson led the Husky charge with 16 points.
The Memorial boys earned a season split with North thanks largely to its defensive effort. Memorial swatted away seven shots, forced 10 steals and grabbed 24 defensive boards.
"We've always kind of felt that we've been a defensive-minded team," Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. "We've been on a pretty good run scoring here lately, the scoreboard always tends to catch people's eyes, but at the heart of it we're a true defensive team."
Memorial shut out North for a seven-minute span in the first half, helping the Old Abes go on a 16-0 run to erase a solid Husky start, and pulled away at the start of the second with a 13-3 spurt. Will Boser led the group with 14 points, while LJ Wells had 12 points and a game-high three blocks. Connor Welsch also swatted away a pair of shots in addition to 11 points. He nearly had a double-double with nine rounds.
"Defense, that's what we center ourselves around," Boser said. "The offense will always work if we play defense."
Swim records set at state
Eau Claire Alliance's Ryan Biwer and Chippewa Falls/McDonell's Cooper Porzondek each set school records at the Division 1 state swimming & diving meet Saturday in Waukesha, with Biwer also claiming the top finishes among local competitors.
Biwer finished sixth in both the 50-yard freestyle and in the 100 freestyle, setting a program record in the 50 with a time of 20.91 seconds. Przondek set two program records, finishing 13th in the 100 freestyle with a 21.62 and ninth in the 100 breaststroke with a 58.88.
Biwer was also a part of two relays, placing eighth in the 200 medly relay alongside Harry Chumas, Josh Krause and Tristan Vieth and ninth in the 200 freestyle relay alongside Briggs Reinke, Chumas and Vieth.
Rounding out local finishers on Saturday were Eau Claire Alliance's Vieth, who took 10th in the 100 butterfly and 14th in the 100 breaststroke, and Chumas, who finished 24th in the 100 backstroke.
Rice Lake's Joe Kroeger topped all locals while competing in Division 2, placing fourth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:45.68. He also took fifth in the 100 butterfly, while fellow Warrior Isaiah Miller slotted in at sixth in the diving portion of the event.
Menomonie's Dylan Norby ranked seventh among divers, while Mustang Dylan Foslid took 14th.
Menomonie's Austin Gjestson and Kevin Leach claimed 11th in the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle, respectively, while Rice Lake's 400 freestyle relay team (Adam Anderegg, Miller, Matt Shoenfuss, Kroeger) took 14th and Menomonie's 200 freestyle relay team (Kaleb Kazmarek, Gjestson, Christian Bilse, Leach) slotted in at 15th.
Wrestlers heading to state
Thirteen local wrestlers claimed sectional titles Saturday, while 39 in total will compete next week at state.
Menomonie's Girard Jones was the lone local to punch his state ticket in Division 1, winning in 285 at Wausau East to do so.
Baldwin-Woodville's Colton Hush (106) and Blaine Guthrie (182), Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Blaine Brenner (132) and Regis/Altoona's Payton Kostka (152) earned titles in Division 2, while Glenwood City's Ian Radintz (106), Spring Valley/Elmwood's Kaleb Casey (113), Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag (120) and Gavin Tegels (220), Cameron's Tanner Gerber (126), Boyceville's Tyler Dormanen (160) and Trett Joles (195) and Blair-Taylor's Cgrus Rogstad (285) triumphed in D3.
Also heading to state are Rice Lake's Carter Schulz, Baldwin-Woodville's Hunter Bonte, Sam Crowley and Max Ramberg, Regis/Altoona's Chase Kostka and Caden Weber, Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek's Luke Fischer, Cumberland's Dawson Johnson, Bryce Baldwin and Milan Monchilovich, Cameron's Kayne Johnson and Tommy Quinn, Ladysmith's Clayton Roscoe, Derick Vollendorf and Wade Stanger, Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Nelson Wahl and Dawson Webster, Boyceville's Ira Bialzik and Keegan Plemon, Spring Valley/Elmwood's Brayden Wolf and Paul Schwebach, Whitehall's Wylie Dunn and Independence/Gilmanton's Gavin Bragger.
Hockey playoffs continue
Chippewa Falls, RAM and Menomonie boys hockey all earned playoff victories Friday, while the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls also kept its season alive.
Menomonie needed overtime to earn a date with Somerset in Division 2. Sedric Yukel was the hero, scoring on the first Mustang shot of the extra frame to give his team a 6-5 win. RAM got a late goal from Jackson Jones to break a 4-4 tie with West Salem and pull off an upset of the No. 4 team in the top half of that bracket. It will next play top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville.
Chippewa Falls had the least stressful outing of the boys, besting Wisconsin Rapids 8-0 to move on to a Round 3 game against Stevens Point in D1. Memorial will next play Hudson after the Raiders beat D.C. Everest 13-0.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie got a shutout from Caroline O'Dell and earned its first playoff win since 2013-14 with a 4-0 victory against Hayward. The Sabers will play Western Wisconsin Tuesday with a shot at the sectional finals on the line.
UWEC, Stout move to 2-0
UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout's women's basketball teams both earned series sweeps Friday night, with UW-Eau Claire besting UW-La Crosse 64-48 and UW-Stout downing UW-River Falls 80-75.
The Blue Devil victory was particularly dramatic, with Hannah Iverson's group erasing a 15-point Falcon lead in the final 12:30 of the game. Erin O'Brien played a major role in the comeback, scoring nine of her 21 points in the fourth quarter. Freshman Tess Johnson also scored seven of her 17 points in the final frame.
Blugold Jessie Ruden scored 22 points and hit five 3-pointers in another dominant win for the squad. She helped the program earn its first season sweep against UW-La Crosse since 2015-16.
TYreese Alexander set career highs in points and rebounds, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 boards for a double-double in the UW-Stout men's 81-72 win against UW-River Falls. The victory helped the Blue Devils earn a split of the series.
Armani Tinsley added 15 points and Lovell Williams had 10.
The UW-Eau Claire men dropped to 0-2 with another loss to UW-La Crosse, this time a 64-56 defeat. The Blugolds led at the half and entering the final five minutes but went cold down the stretch. Cam Kuepers led the Blugolds with 14 points.