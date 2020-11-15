The Elk Mound football team could have folded.
There were ample opportunities for it. It could have happened when the Mounders were being shut out in the fourth quarter. Or when Spooner took a kickoff back for a touchdown after Elk Mound finally broke through to take the lead. If that wasn’t enough, it could have happened when the Rails had the ball at the 2-yard line in double overtime, a few feet away from walking away with a victory.
But Elk Mound didn’t flinch. The Mounders overcame a rollercoaster of emotions to defeat Spooner 20-14 in triple overtime on Friday, with Avery Kaanta’s one-yard touchdown run sealing the deal on the final play of the Level 1 playoff matchup.
“It was so rewarding for these kids, who have worked so hard this year,” Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said. “They found a way in the fourth quarter and in three overtimes to do this. This is a life lesson, no matter what happens: Football teaches that we are going to have to be resilient. Our kids were, and we’re so proud of them right now.”
The Mounders weren’t the only team to secure a dramatic post-regulation victory Friday. Boyceville stopped a sweep on a Webster two-point conversion attempt in overtime to secure a 14-12 victory, the program’s first in the postseason since 2012.
Both teams were among a select group of local squads still able to compete in the first week of football playoffs amid rising coronavirus case totals around the state. Thirty-one playoff games were forfeited in Wisconsin, including 10 featuring local schools. Late additions to the cancellation list Friday were Menomonie at Marshfield and Stanley-Boyd at Colby.
The Mustangs, who were set to compete at the Division 1 level for the first time in program history, were forced to cancel due to “the pending result of a covid test” according to the Menomonie Activities Twitter, while Colby stated the team had a positive test and was moving into quarantine on its school’s Twitter account.
Those who did get to play took part in a new-look postseason format. The WIAA’s COVID-adjusted schedule, which pushed back the start of the football season a month, features only two levels and does not include state champions. Teams were split up into foursomes across six divisions in 11-man football, with each group producing a makeshift regional champion.
Fast forward
Both Mondovi and Luther’s Level 1 games were forfeited, so the squads decided to speed things up and jump right to Level 2 on Friday. And after a dominant performance, the Buffaloes were the first regional football champions of the year.
Tanner Marsh ran for an eye-popping 376 yards, accounting for 76% of the team’s production, and all five of the Buffaloes’ touchdowns in Mondovi’s 34-0 triumph. His longest two touchdown runs opened and concluded the evening’s scoring, a 56-yard dash in the first and 52-yard scamper in the fourth.
Macks complete season
McDonell wrapped up its first winning season as an eight-man program, and first winning season overall since 2015, with an exclamation point. Tanner Opsal accounted for five touchdowns, three passing and two rushing, in the Macks’ 64-16 playoff win against Siren.
Xayvion Matthews added two scores on the ground in addition to 101 yards on 11 carries.
McDonell, which was ahead 48-0 at halftime, finished 5-3. The WIAA’s eight-man bracket, which included eight schools, consisted of just one level.
Cardinals stay unbeaten
If there’s a team that can slow down Spring Valley football, the Cardinals haven’t met them yet. And after Friday night’s playoff debut, only one more squad will get a shot.
Spring Valley rolled to a 47-8 victory against Unity Friday, riding its multi-faceted rushing game and stout defense in a seventh straight victory. The Cardinals, who accumulated 314 yards on the ground while holding the Eagles to just 88 overall, advanced to play Grantsburg next week in Level 2 for a regional title.
“At the beginning of the year, we were told the season isn’t guaranteed,” Spring Valley QB and defensive back Connor Ducklow said. “We had to go out there and just play every game like it’s our last. That was the mentality we had going into the year and we still have that mentality. Schools around the area have been shutting down. ... I’m thankful we’re one of the schools that’s still in and that we’re still playing football.”
The one-sided nature of the victory, while impressive, is far from unexpected given the way the Spring Valley season has gone. The Cardinals, the only undefeated from the Dunn-St. Croix, have scored 35 or more points in every game this year and more than 41 in all but one. Their average margin of victory is 42 points, holding foes in the single digits in six of seven games.
A fearsome foursome of rushers have helped drive the offense. Leading the group is Nathan Fesenmaier, the bruising back of the bunch. He’s near surpassing 800 yards on the season, with 90 coming Friday. If you commit to stopping him up the middle, Spring Valley has an answer in the speedy trio of Justin Rielly, Brayden Wolf and Ducklow, who all have the ability to get to the outside and blow by defenders.
Three of the group accounted for all seven of the Cardinals’ touchdowns Friday, and Wolf still put up 78 yards on four rushes despite not making it the end zone.
What’s next?
Seven schools in the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area remain alive in the playoff bracket this week: Rice Lake, Elk Mound, Stanley-Boyd, Cumberland, Spring Valley, Augusta and Blair-Taylor.
That is, if no further games get canceled. Two Level 2 games featuring local schools have already been officially forfeited: Prescott at Baldwin-Woodville and Turtle Lake at Boyceville. Baldwin-Woodville and Boyceville were named champions of the teams’ respective foursomes.
Cameron announced last week it is ending its football season early, but the Comets’ Level 2 contest with Cadott was not declared a forfeit by the WIAA officially as of Sunday night.