Chippewa Valley volleyball has earned a strong reputation this fall.
Don't look any further than Saturday night for proof.
Fall Creek, McDonell, Immanuel Lutheran and Osseo-Fairchild all punched their tickets to the state tournament with sectional final victories, giving the area four state qualifiers. Next week will bring Immanuel Lutheran and Osseo-Fairchild's first WIAA state appearances ever.
For the Lancers, it's been a year of firsts. The bunch didn't drop a set for the entirety of the regular season despite never playing a home game amid the coronavirus pandemic. They retained a perfect record with a five-set victory against Black Hawk Saturday in Augusta, escaping a late push by their foes in a 25-13, 25-23, 17-25, 10-25, 15-13 victory.
"I'm so excited," Lancers junior Claire Schierenbeck said. "We've never really done this before, and we hadn't really played a close match like this either, so I'm just so happy that we pulled it out. ... It's so crazy. From our school, nobody's ever done this before. I'm just so excited."
Fall Creek, McDonell and Osseo-Fairchild's victories gave the Cloverbelt three state-bound programs. The Crickets swept Grantsburg, Osseo-Fairchild swept Cochrane-Fountain City and McDonell bested Turtle Lake in four sets.
The Crickets are making a second straight state tournament appearance, while the Macks made it for the first time since 2010.
There's a chance for an all-local state championship game in both Division 3 and Division 4. Osseo-Fairchild is the fourth seed in D3 and will play top-seeded Howards Grove at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Third-seeded Fall Creek will play at 4 p.m. against Waterloo in the other D3 state semifinal.
McDonell claimed the one seed in D4 and will meet Prentice in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. Third-seeded Immanuel will face Catholic Central at 4 p.m.
River Falls will represent the Big Rivers at state in D1. The second-seeded Wildcats open with Burlington at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The state tournament is being held in four different locations this year due to the pandemic. D1 is in Wisconsin Rapids, D2 in Kaukauna, D3 at Wausau West and D4 in Little Chute.
Championship games will also be played on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Schneider tops in D3
Parker Schneider crossed the finish line first, but he didn't know if he won or not.
Thanks to coronavirus protocols, the WIAA state cross country championship races were split into three heats. When the Durand junior won the first Division 3 heat of the meet on Saturday, he needed to wait to see if his time would hold up as the fastest of the day. It's safe to say it was well worth the wait.
Schneider won the Division 3 individual state championship, posting a winning time of 16 minutes, 5.78 seconds in West Salem to take the crown. He edged Cashton's Jarret Carpenter by just under two seconds to win the state title. Schneider is the first Chippewa Valley runner to win an individual state championship since Stanley-Boyd's Zach Vircks in 2002 and the first to ever do it from Durand.
McDonell's Dan Anderson took seventh place to help the Macks secure an eighth-place finish as a team. Menomonie took fifth place as a team on the boys side in D1, led by Patrick Schwartz's eighth-place run. The Mustang girls finished eighth as a team.
Also earning top ten finishes Saturday were Colfax's Molly Heidorn (fourth in D3), Fall Creek's Jenna Anders (sixth in D3), Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen (10th in D1) and Barron's Fran Peterson (10th in D2).
Boyceville still rolling
There were certainly opportunities for Boyceville football to get frustrated early on Friday night. But this Bulldogs group doesn't go down that easy.
"There's something about this team that I haven't seen in a long time," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. "There's no give, there's no give up on this team. They fight for everything. They believe."
Boyceville notched 16 unanswered in the second half, finding the end zone twice in a three-minute span in the third quarter to secure a 16-8 Dunn-St. Croix road victory against Cadott. The Bulldogs are riding a four-game winning streak heading into the final week of the regular season.
The victory pushes Boyceville to 5-1, the highest win total for the program since the Bulldogs went 7-3 in 2014 despite this year's football season being shortened by the coronavirus. The team has already improved by three wins from last year's group, which only had one triumph against a Dunn-St. Croix foe.
And now, the team has a chance to earn a share of the conference crown heading into the final week of the season. The Bulldogs end their season against undefeated Spring Valley.
Cumberland secures HON
Maddux Allen threw for 147 yards, ran for 23 and accounted for a combined three scores as Cumberland football beat Spooner 48-6 Saturday to clinch a Heart O' North title.
Jack Martens had ten catches for 86 yards and Sam Schradle and Drew Griffith each surpassed 50 yards rushing for the Beavers, who are 6-0 heading into the regular season finale against Barron. They've scored at least 40 points in all but one game this season.
Mounders upset Durand
Avery Kaanta ran for a pair of touchdowns and the Elk Mound defense held Durand scoreless until the final minute of the game to secure a 29-8 victory over the Panthers on Friday night.
Ethan Levra added a rushing touchdown and Ryan Bohl threw for a score as the Mounders handed the Panthers their first loss of the season.
Levra gave Elk Mound an early lead with his 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Bohl added to it when he connected with Ben Heath for a 32-yard touchdown pass in the second. Kaanta had rushing TDs of 10 and 11 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, as the Mounders pulled away.
Rice Lake earns upset
Rice Lake football had enough of close games ending in losses.
The Warriors outscored undefeated Medford 27-0 after the break on their way to a 27-6 nonconference victory on Friday night, the team's first triumph of the year. Medford entered the contest ranked No. 2 in the state in the latest Division 3 WisSports.net coaches poll.
"We were all preparing for this week because we knew we were in every single game," linebacker/center Scott Kinnick said. "We knew this team was second overall in the state (in) D3, and we had a mindset we needed to take them down, and we did that tonight."
Chi-Hi ends on high note
Ben Steinmetz ran for 59 yards and a touchdown and Isaac Frenette added a 90-yard kick return for a score for Chippewa Falls in their season-ending 22-8 nonconference victory against Marshfield Friday night.
Bruce Sanborn also recovered a fumble in the end zone for Chi-Hi, which ends its season with a 3-3 record. The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District ended fall sports following the weekend's action after announcing the district will go to a virtual model for schooling until at least Nov. 30.
Warriors soccer eliminated
In the same position as the team experienced just days earlier, Rice Lake boys soccer found itself on the opposite end Saturday.
The Warriors battled to a scoreless tie before falling in penalty kicks 6-5 to Medford in a Division 2 sectional final contest in Medford.
Rice Lake won a 3-1 shootout on Thursday over Unity/St. Croix Falls to reach the sectional final. The Warriors were looking to make a return trip to state after qualifying last season, but Rice Lake was edged by the slimmest of margins.