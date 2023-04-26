HOLCOMBE — Additional weight restrictions have been placed on a bridge in the town of Lake Holcombe while Chippewa County highway officials work on plans to rehabilitate the structure.
The Highway M Bridge, located west of Highway 27, is 798 feet long and was constructed in the 1950s, said Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley. Roughly 1,000 vehicles travel it daily to cross the Chippewa River.
On Feb. 6, Kelley scaled back the weight limit on the bridge from 40 tons down to 30 tons. On Wednesday, Kelley announced the weight limit has now been dropped to 20 tons.
"Chippewa County contracted with a structural engineering consultant (in February) for a detailed structural analysis of the connection plates and other steel components," Kelly wrote in a press release Wednesday. "The recommendation from the consultant is to lower the existing weight limit down to 20 tons immediately due to the decreased load carrying capacity of these damaged connection plates."
Chippewa County Highway Department bridge inspection staff will continue to monitor the condition of the bridge to ensure it remains safe for vehicles under 20 tons in weight, Kelley wrote.
"We will continue to work closely with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Structures and the structural engineering consultant to determine available rehabilitation options for this 80-year old structure," Kelley wrote. "If rehabilitation is found to be too costly or ineffective, the County will need to search for bridge replacement funding. At this time there is no known timeframe for any improvements that would result in removal of the 20-ton weight limit. It is anticipated that the weight limit will not increase above 20 tons for an extended period of time."
Kelley explained that steel connections, called gusset plates, line the bridge. The inspection has shown several of the gusset plates had 3/8-inch and 3/4-inch buckling.
The bridge is deemed safe for cars and lighter trucks.
"The Highway Department understands the inconvenience this causes for some businesses; however, the safety of our citizens is always the department’s top priority," Kelley wrote.
Any questions regarding this issue can be directed to the Chippewa County Highway Department at (715) 726-7914.