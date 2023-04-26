Kelley_Brian_062318

HOLCOMBE — Additional weight restrictions have been placed on a bridge in the town of Lake Holcombe while Chippewa County highway officials work on plans to rehabilitate the structure.

The Highway M Bridge, located west of Highway 27, is 798 feet long and was constructed in the 1950s, said Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley. Roughly 1,000 vehicles travel it daily to cross the Chippewa River.