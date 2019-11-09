It might seem as though the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre’s latest production came gift wrapped for the holiday season.
“Elf the Musical,” based on the beloved 2003 film comedy starring Will Ferrell, brings name recognition, seasonal appropriateness and timing to the stage as it opens Friday in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre.
Wayne Marek, executive director of the Children’s Theatre and director of the show, said new productions are highly sought after for their season, so the group acted quickly when it became available. Their fast response was especially needed because the rights holders have made it available to community groups only for a brief time, after which it will be pulled again.
“So it was kind of a ‘do it this season or you’re not going to be able to do it,’” he said. “Time was of the essence, and it’s a brand new show that’s never been done in the area.”
In terms of familiarity, ticket buyers have made it known they’re happy to see it on the schedule.
“The movie is such a classic,” Marek said. “As we’re talking to people about getting tickets and people are talking about the show, they want to come see the stage version because it’s one of their family’s favorite movies.”
Cast members interviewed recently cheerfully agreed that if you like the movie, you’ll see the stage version as a cherished gift.
Allie Kangas, who plays Jovie, said audiences can expect to laugh as much as they did for the screen version, as the musical makes few changes to the story.
For those who haven’t watched this sweet serving of holiday cheer, Buddy (Ferrell’s character) was raised as an elf but discovers he’s human and leaves the North Pole to find his real family in New York City, where he falls in love with Jovie and ultimately saves Christmas.
“It’s got pretty much all of the jokes of the movie with some extra fun things in it ... a lot of extra things,” Kangas said.
Jen Kieffer, who plays Emily Hobbs (Buddy’s stepmother), summed up how little has been changed.
“The only things that are maybe different from the movie you’re not really going to miss them,” she said, “because it’s just so much fun because, as Allie said, all the main jokes that Buddy pulls off are all in there; all the funny lines are there.”
Teamwork
“Elf the Musical” has a team of creators with impressive resumes. Matthew Sklar, who helped write the score, has credits for such other Broadway shows as “The Wedding Singer” and “The Prom.” Chad Beguelin, who wrote lyrics, has earned Tony nominations for his work on shows including “Aladdin.” And Thomas Meehan, co-writer of the book, was behind “Annie” as well as the musicals “Young Frankenstein” and “Cry-Baby.”
Steve Turek, who plays Santa Claus, the narrator of the stage version, said he finds that the tunes are at a level befitting the creators.
“It has the basic movie plot, enhances it, like Allie said, but they added exceptional music,” he said. “You hum along, you sing along. I know a lot of people who are like, ‘Don’t touch that movie,’ but the minute they hear the songs they’re like, ‘Man it just enhances it.’ People will enjoy it.”
During rehearsals, the actors have found just how strong the songs are.
“You do hum these songs the first time you hear them,” Turek said. “We find ourselves humming each other’s songs because they’re so likable.”
Portraying Buddy, Dustin Haugle said the instrumental elements should be crowd pleasers too.
“It has a big band, swing feel to most of the songs, and as a music lover in general, especially of big band jazz music, definitely a highlight of the show is the pit orchestra,” he said.
Besides the music, Turek found that the show should engage young viewers.
“It’s a fast-paced show for the little ones as well,” he said. “There’s a lot of entertainment from the elves and Santa and Buddy’s high jinks or whatever you want to call them. But it moves at a fast pace, so it’s a fun two hours of family entertainment.”
Big elf shoes
While Haugle acknowledged he faces a challenge in taking on an iconic role, he knows how he will handle it.
“You can’t help but capture some of (Ferrell’s) energy and some of his jokes,” he said, “but also the Buddy the Elf you see on the stage has his own identity as well.”
Because of that, Haugle still can make the role his own.
“You want to capture the essence of that character but also create something new that you personally, me personally, can bring to the table,” he said.
Plus, Haugle added, the actor in the stage musical will have different tasks than the screen performer, notably all of the songs he’ll be singing on stage
Turek said one common element of a portrayal, whether it’s with the stage or screen version, shines through like a star atop a Christmas tree.
“To go off what Dustin is doing and Will Ferrell, they both bring an innocence to the role,” Turek said, “and that’s the heart of it because he is a child at heart and it’s just so well-written no matter who does it, and they both do it beautifully.”
Although the classic Christmas shows all convey what’s special about Christmas, each puts a distinctive spin on that message — and “Elf the Musical” is no different.
“What does Santa say?” Turek said with a smile. “It’s the Christmas spirit. The community’s human beings have lost the Christmas spirit. And I think Buddy changes everyone, starting with Jovie and the town and the family — they need the Christmas spirit.”
Another message, Haugle pointed out, can be found in lyrics that Walter Hobbs, Buddy’s father, sings: It’s never too late to grow.
“Even in a moment where you might have lost your Christmas spirit as this time of year comes around, there’s always time to grow as a family, as a community, and us as a cast as we embark on this show that we’re bringing that spirit to the stage to hopefully send it out with our audiences as they leave to kick off their holiday season.”
Family culture
Haugle acknowledged he wasn't always a huge fan of “Elf” because of the awkward situations Buddy creates. But he came around thanks to his family: wife Tessa, 13-year-old daughter Alyssa, 10-year-old daughter Mirabella and 4-year-old son Miles.
“They love the movie, and so watching and re-watching it again, and it becoming part of our family culture, you figure out why (Buddy) is the way he is because he is such a youthful character, he has a childlike heart and maybe falls in love,” Haugle said. So when he saw the show was being cast, “I couldn’t help but audition and get my name in the hat.”
Along with the uplifting music and message, the production team members have come to appreciate the dancing, which is choreographed by Stephanie Kling.
“There’s a surprising amount of dancing,” Kieffer said. “I think the ensemble who are dancing the majority of the numbers are working extremely hard, and they are getting better every single day. And you’ll be amazed – the jumping off the desks. I mean, there is going to be a lot of surprising things.”
“They are really killing it,” Kangas added.
The challenges for the dancers have required extra rehearsals, Turek said admiringly.
“They came into rehearsal early again tonight just to polish because it’s such a big cast, it’s a big stage to fill, everything has to be so clean,” he said.
Working on the show has put them in the holiday spirit early, cast members said, and that’s fine with them.
“I’ve seen Christmas stuff out at the stores already, and it started snowing the other day,” Turek observed. “I’m like, did we do this? I think it’s going to last till Christmas for us.”