Although I do not wish the warm days of summer away, I am rather excited for fall’s arrival. It must be here because I see many of the area apple orchards have opened their doors for business. Some of my favorite fall memories involve taking our children to the orchard each year.
While a picked-fresh apple is a mouth-watering snack — especially while still at the orchard — a fresh baked apple dessert or bowl of warm applesauce is a delicious way to welcome fall and make your family smile.
With a wide and ever-growing variety of apples available, it is important to use the right kind of apple for your menu. For a great lunchbox snack, consider a traditional Red Delicious apple. It is crisp and juicy. It is not recommended for cooking though. The Honeycrisp is another perfect choice for fresh eating. This apple also works well for all types of baking needs.
Gala apples are a popular choice for apple cider. They have a mild, sweet taste that works well with cider spices. Cortland and Gravenstien varieties are sometimes combined with Gala apples for a wonderful homemade cider. For applesauce and apple butter, try Jonagold. This is a cross between a Jonathon and a Golden Delicious apple and is perfect for cooking.
When talking pies, cakes and dumplings, reach for the Granny Smith apples. They always make a great pie, tart or crumble. Pink Lady and Honeycrisp are other go-to varieties for baking.
Since apples ripen 6 to 10 times faster at room temperature than if refrigerated, the Wisconsin Apple Growers Association website says to store small quantities of apples in your refrigerator, in plastic bags in the crisper, between 34 and 40 degrees. Don’t allow them to freeze.
Apples can absorb odors from other food, so keeping them in plastic bags prevents this and helps apples retain their moisture.
For more information on apples, their uses and many available varieties, go to waga.org.
Chicken and Apple Sausage Veggie Skillet
4 Tbsp olive oil
1 12-oz package chicken apple sausage, sliced
1 medium onion, chopped into large pieces
1 zucchini, sliced
1 yellow squash, sliced
1 C mixed bell peppers, chopped into large pieces
4 oz sliced mushrooms
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 tsp dried basil
1/2 tsp dried oregano
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the sausage and onions together until sausage is browned and onions are soft. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
Reduce heat to medium and add remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil to the pan. Add zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, and garlic and sauté until softened, about 5 to 10 minutes. Season with basil, oregano, salt, and pepper.
Add sausage and onions back to the pan and stir to combine. Recipe and photo courtesy of belleofthekitchen.com.
Apple Pie Bread Pudding
8 C bread, cubed
3 medium apples, peeled, cored and chopped
4 eggs
1 C vanilla yogurt
1 C milk
2 tsp cinnamon, divided
½ tsp nutmeg
½ C sugar + 2 Tbsp
½ C raisins
Sauce
1 C unsalted butter
1 C heavy cream
1 C brown sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, milk, eggs, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg, and ½ cup sugar.
Stir in the apples and raisins, then gently fold in the bread cubes. Pour into the prepared pan. In a small bowl, stir together 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle on top of the bread pudding. Bake 30 to 40 minutes until puffed and golden brown.
While the bread pudding is baking, make the caramel sauce. In a heavy saucepan over medium-low heat, stir together the butter, heavy cream, and brown sugar; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, simmer until the sauce thickens, for about 5 minutes. Pour over bread pudding to serve. Top with vanilla ice cream.
Note — If you can, leave bread cubes out for a few hours so they get nice and dry. If not, just place them on a baking sheet and bake them at 350 for 10 to 15 minutes or until they’re dry but not toasted.
You can make this the night before and pop it in the oven for breakfast — it actually gets better if it sits overnight! Makes 16 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of cakescottage.com.
Bloomin’ Baked Apples
2 Honeycrisp apples or other baking apples
2 Tbsp butter
3 Tbsp brown sugar packed
1 Tbsp flour
1 tsp cinnamon
4 caramels
Optional toppings: vanilla ice cream caramel sauce, and cinnamon
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. To get the blooming apple look, cut the apples. Slice off the top 1/4 to 1/3 of the apples. Scoop out the core with a melon baller or stainless steel measuring spoon.
Use a thin paring knife to make two, deep circular cuts around the center of the apple. Next, turn the apple over and make narrow cuts all the way around the apple. Flip it back over and you can see all of the cuts.
Place the apples in an oven safe dish and put two caramels into the center of each apple. Heat butter and brown sugar in the microwave for 30 second, stir and continue heating for an additional 30 seconds. Remove from the microwave and stir in flour and cinnamon. Divide the mixture over the top of the two sliced apples.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, checking apples after 25 minutes and continue cooking until tender. Some apples can take 45 minutes to 1 hour to soften.
Remove from the oven and use a large spoon to move the apples into bowls. Top with a scoop of ice cream, drizzle with caramel and sprinkle with cinnamon. The ice cream will cause the caramel in the center to harden so eat quickly or put the ice cream scoop on the side. Recipe and photo courtesy of thegunnysack.com.
Salted Caramel Apple Pie Bars
Shortbread crust:
1/2 C unsalted butter, melted
1/4 C granulated sugar
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
1/4 tsp salt
1 C all-purpose flour (spoon & leveled)
Apple filling:
2 large apples, peeled and thinly sliced (1/4 inch thick)
2 Tbsp all-purpose flour
2 Tbsp granulated sugar
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/8 tsp ground nutmeg
Streusel:
1/2 C old-fashioned oats
1/3 C packed light or dark brown sugar
1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 C all-purpose flour
1/4 C unsalted butter, cold and cubed
Caramel sauce
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Line the bottom and sides of an 8-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper, leaving enough overhang on all sides. Set aside.
To make the crust, stir the melted butter, granulated sugar, vanilla, and salt together in a medium bowl. Add the flour and stir until everything is combined. Press the mixture evenly into the prepared baking pan. Bake for 15 minutes while you prepare the filling and streusel.
For the filling combine the sliced apples, flour, granulated sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a large bowl until all of the apples are evenly coated. Set aside.
Whisk the oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and flour together in a medium bowl. Cut in the chilled butter with a pastry blender or two forks (or even with your hands) until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Set aside. Remove the crust from the oven, and turn the oven up to 350 degrees.
Evenly layer the apples on top of the warm crust. It will look like there are too many apple slices, so layer them tightly and press them down to fit. Sprinkle the apple layer with oat streusel and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the streusel is golden brown.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool for at least 20 minutes at room temperature, then chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours (or overnight).
Lift the foil or parchment out of the pan using the overhang on the sides and cut into bars. Once cut, drizzle some salted caramel sauce on top of each. These apple pie bars can be enjoyed warm, at room temperature, or even cold.
Notes — The bars will stay fresh in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 days or frozen for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before serving and drizzling with caramel.
Use two different kinds of apples for a more complex flavor such as a tart apple (Granny Smith) and a sweeter apple (Pink Lady).
For a larger batch, double the recipe and bake in a 9X13-inch pan. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes. Makes 12 to 16 bars. Recipe and photo courtesy of sallybakingaddiction.com.
Broccoli Salad with Blueberries and Apples
1 ½ lb fresh broccoli, cut into bite-size pieces
1 C fresh blueberries
¼ C finely chopped red onion
½ C dried cranberries
¼ C sunflower seeds
1 large apple, chopped into bite-size pieces
1 Tbsp lemon juice
For the creamy yogurt poppy seed dressing:
1 C plain Greek yogurt
¼ C honey
1 Tbsp lemon juice
2 tsp apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp poppy seeds
Place broccoli, blueberries, red onion, cranberries, and sunflower seeds in a large bowl. In a small bowl, toss apple with 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Add to the big bowl with the salad.
In a small bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients. Pour dressing over the salad and toss gently to combine. Salad may be served immediately or refrigerated until serving. It will last for 2 to 3 days in the refrigerator. Recipe and photo courtesy of kristineskitchenblog.com.
French Apple Cake
1 C all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off
1 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
1 stick (1/2 C) unsalted butter, at room temperature
2/3 C granulated sugar, plus more for sprinkling over cake
2 large eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
3 Tbsp dark rum
2 baking apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (Honeycrisp, Fuji or Granny Smith)
Confectioners' sugar for decorating cake, optional
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch springform or regular cake pan with butter or nonstick cooking spray. If using a regular cake pan, line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper and grease again.
In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.
Using a handheld mixer with beaters or a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well and scraping down the sides of the bowl after each addition. Beat in the vanilla and rum. Don't worry if the batter looks grainy at this point; that's okay. Add the flour mixture and mix on low speed until just combined. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the chopped apples.
Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and even the top. Sprinkle evenly with 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until the cake is golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool on a rack.
Run a blunt knife around the edges of the cake. If using a springform pan, remove the sides. If using a regular cake pan, carefully invert the cake onto the rack, remove the parchment paper, then gently flip the cake over and place right-side-up on a platter. Using a fine sieve, dust with Confectioners' sugar. Cake can be served warm or room temperature, plain or with lightly sweetened whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Note — The cake can be frozen for up to 3 months. After it is completely cooled, cover it tightly with aluminum foil or freezer wrap. Thaw overnight on the countertop before serving. Makes 6 to 8 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of onceuponachef.com.