Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld says he is humbled his name will be the only one on the ballot for the three-year position in the April 7 general election.
Weld, 59, won the position in spring 2019 in a close race against Councilman Andrew Werthmann. The election was necessary after former council President Kerry Kincaid resigned in June 2018.
Werthmann said last month he would not run for president this year.
“I am really grateful and appreciative,” Weld said. “I’ve enjoyed this role, and like seeing everything happening in this community. Campaigning is very time-consuming, so I’m thankful to not have all that additional work.”
Tuesday was the filing deadline for the April election.
Weld is upbeat about all the projects coming up for the city this year.
“We have more redevelopment scheduled in downtown and throughout the city. We have a bus transfer station we hope to break ground on, and we are still working on the Sonnentag project. And we’ll continue to work hard on addressing affordable housing.”
Despite those positives, Weld sees some challenges lying ahead.
“Budget constraints will always be there,” he said. “We will continue to do what we can to make ends meet. As we continue to grow, we continue to experience some growing pains. Growth is wonderful, but there are some challenges that come with it.”
Weld served two years on the council prior to becoming president, and he also served on the Plan Commission for six years.
The council will have one contested race to fill an at-large seat vacated by Laura Benjamin. She was elected in April 2019, so the person who wins her seat will fill the final two years of her term.
Filing for the position were Mai Xiong and Dale Poynter. Neither have prior council experience.
Weld said he knows both candidates, and he praised them for filing.
“I’m thankful these two have made this decision, and Eau Claire will benefit from either of them,” Weld said.
Everyone returning in Menomonie
Menomonie mayor Randy Knaack is excited that all City Council members up for re-election are seeking to retain their seats.
“My City Council is doing a great job,” Knaack said. “They are really on board for doing good job for Menomonie.”
Knaack is up for re-election, along with five council members: Jan Traxler (Ward 2), Robin Sweeney (Ward 4), Leland Schwebs (Ward 6), council president Mary Solberg (Ward 8) and Ryland Erdman (Ward 10). No one filed to run against any of the six incumbents.
Knaack said they are working together.
“We’ve changed the dynamics of our meeting schedule. We get it done in an hour,” Knaack said. "We can disagree, but we don’t argue. We are all focused on doing what is best for Menomonie. We had $40 million in growth last year. I’m so excited to have everyone come back for another term. I think everyone is pretty positive about our entire City Council.”
No CF races
There are three seats up for re-election in Chippewa Falls, and the incumbents are the only people who filed: Rob Kiefer (Ward 2), Chuck Hull (Ward 4) and Paul Nadreau (Ward 6).
Altoona mayor seeks another term
In Altoona, Mayor Brendan Pratt was the only resident to file for the position.
Also running unopposed for re-election is Dale Stuber in Ward 1.
In Ward 2 Red Hanks didn’t seek re-election. Newcomer Timothy Lima has filed for that seat.
In Ward 3, Andrew Schlafer didn’t seek re-election; no one filed for that seat.