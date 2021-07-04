EAU CLAIRE — For the second consecutive month, 15 western Wisconsin residents died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
Among 12 counties in the area, Rusk County had five reported deaths, with Barron County reporting three deaths. St. Croix and Trempealeau counties each had two deaths, while Chippewa, Eau Claire and Jackson counties each one reported death in June.
There also were 15 deaths reported in those 12 counties in May; those are the lowest totals this year. In comparison, there were 18-virus related deaths in those 12 western Wisconsin counties in April, 17 in March, 30 in February, 85 in January, and 129 in December.
Statewide, 126.5 people have died for every 100,000 Wisconsin residents, which is up from 122.7 per 100,000 on June 1. Barron (185.3), Chippewa (147.9), Clark (172.7), Jackson (130.8) and Trempealeau (153.4) counties are all higher than the state average.
New vaccinations remain low
Roughly 0.5% of Wisconsin residents got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination in the past week, up slightly from last week’s low mark of a 0.4% increase. Trempealeau County saw a 0.5% increase, making that county the lone one in western Wisconsin to match the state’s increase rate, while the other counties all fell further behind.
Trempealeau (52.9%) and Eau Claire (51.3%) counties continue to lead the region, and are the only counties in western Wisconsin to have topped 50% of its population to have received at least one vaccination, and they are the only counties in the area ahead of the state’s overall 50.4% rate of residents having received at least one dose.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 2.93 million (50.4%) residents, up from 2.90 million residents (49.9%) last week, and up from 2.88 million people (49.5%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 2.74 million Wisconsinites (47.2%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 2.62 million (45.8%) a week ago.
About 61.3% of all adult Wisconsin resident (ages 18+) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 60.9% last week. Eau Claire (61.1%), Chippewa (56.6%) and Dunn (47.2%) counties all trail the state’s rate for adult vaccinations.
Roughly 84.7% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, up from 84.4% a week ago. Also, 67.5% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose, up from 67.1% a week ago.
In a breakdown by race, 49.6% of Asian Americans have now received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 46.8%, American Indian population at 33.4%, and Black population at 26.8%. About 10.1% of people who have been vaccinated didn’t report their race or selected “other.”
Among 72 counties in the state, 21 have reached the 50% threshold of having its population having received at least one dose, including two more this week. Dane (68.9%), Door (65.8%) and Bayfield (62.2%) counties are the only counties to have reached the 60% mark.
However, the counties with the worst vaccination rates in the state have fallen further behind the state’s average. Taylor (27.3%), Clark (28.2%) and Rusk (32.2%) saw minor increases in the past week. Overall, eight counties in the state still haven’t reached 40% vaccinated. The other counties are: Dunn, Jackson, Monroe, Shawano, and Waushara counties. Dodge County (40.3%) dropped off the list this week.