EAU CLAIRE — Home sales fell last year in western Wisconsin and throughout the state to the lowest levels seen in several years.
Coming down from a banner year, home sales in the state dropped 14.6% in 2022, according to statistics released this week by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
There were 78,143 homes sold last year in Wisconsin — the lowest in the past seven years and 13,310 fewer than the record set in 2021.
For the 12-county western Wisconsin region, last year was the lowest number of sales since 2014 and well below the current record set in 2020.
There were 7,097 homes sold in the region during 2022 — 1,109 less than the year before. And although spring 2020 was disrupted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the region's housing market roared back and set a record at 8,374 sales that year.
While sales were generally down throughout 2022, they took a pronounced drop toward the end of the year. During the fourth quarter, sales were down 30.5% when compared to the same time a year before, the Wisconsin Realtors Association noted.
But leaders of the group pointed to home prices rising less last month as a sign that more people will be able to buy as affordability improves.
“The 5.5% annual rate of increase we saw in December was the slowest appreciation rate all year, and this cooling of price growth can be good news for buyers looking for bargains during the slower winter months,” Joe Horning, who was named the association’s new chairman this month, said in a news release.
The median price of a home sold last month in Wisconsin was $250,000. While that still is $13,000 more than a buyer would’ve paid a year before, it’s the smallest price hike seen during any month in 2022. On average, the median price of a home was up by 10.3% during last year.
Dave Clark, a Marquette University economist who consults for the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said smaller home price increases are helping to bring down the overall rate of inflation. He noted that owner-occupied housing is included in the Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation that peaked at an annual rate of 9.1% in June but had dropped to 6.5% last month.
“Hence, the national trend of slower home price appreciation in the latter part of 2022 is helping to slow our inflation rate,” Clark said in a news release.