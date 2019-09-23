UW-Eau Claire agrees that racism seen in a recent on-campus incident should be condemned, but it takes exception with part of a proposed city resolution calling upon the university to “step up” efforts to stop hateful rhetoric.
Mike Rindo, assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations, spoke Monday night to the City Council and asked its members to clarify or remove part of the resolution scheduled for a vote this afternoon.
“While the university agrees with the spirit and tenor of the resolution, we are unclear about this language,” he said.
The one passage the university took umbrage with states the city calls on UW-Eau Claire to “to step up in an unprecedented way with students, faculty, staff, and administration on campus to seek accountability and implement meaningful measures to stop the racist and hateful rhetoric that threatens and hurts people of color.”
Rindo defended actions the university led by Chancellor James Schmidt took after student Kayde Langer posted a picture to Twitter on Sept. 15 of racist language that had been scrawled on a decoration on her dorm room door. Schmidt strongly denounced the slur that day via Twitter, Rindo said, and then launched a full investigation into the incident the following day.
“I think we have taken unprecedented steps to this point and the chancellor acted quickly,” Rindo said.
Rindo also cited that during Schmidt’s six years with the university, the chancellor has dedicated resources by creating a division on campus devoted to furthering equity, diversity and inclusion.
“We’d like to know what you’re asking us to do,” Rindo said, noting that the campus is doing everything it can within state statutes and UW System Board of Regents policies.
He pressed the resolution’s authors — Councilman Andrew Werthmann and Councilwoman Kate Beaton — to give specifics on what they wanted the university to do to “step up.”
“I’m not prepared to recommend university policy,” Beaton said. “The resolution is meant to say there’s still work to do for the university and all of us.”
The university wasn’t alone in objecting to pieces of the resolution. A retired Eau Claire police detective and a union representing police officers both took offense to “treatment by law enforcement” listed among several areas where Werthmann and Beaton said that institutional and systemic racism exist in Eau Claire.
Former councilman and retired detective Eric Larsen said that allegation in the resolution cited no incident or research.
“You’re putting on record a statement that concludes it’s there and we need to do something about it,” Larsen said. “Take the first step first is all I’m saying.”
Werthmann said the intent of the resolution is to say that numerous institutions listed — including law enforcement — cannot claim they’re totally free of racism.
Larsen said while he can’t say that are not any racists on the police force, the local department does work hard to prevent systemic racism.
Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle noted the city received an email on Monday from the Wisconsin Professional Police Association. That correspondence said officers want to be viewed as helping to implement solutions as opposed to be labeled as part of the problem, she said.
Emmanuelle suggested that parts of the resolution be amended during today’s meeting to be more affirmative instead of negative regarding law enforcement’s role in addressing racism.