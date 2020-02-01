Clemson football spared no expense when the school put $55 million into upgrading its football facilities.
In addition to the expected enormous weight room and team meeting spaces, the South Carolina university added a miniature golf course, a bowling alley, a whiffle ball field, a basketball court and even a slide to take you from the second floor to the first.
Some schools have added barber shops in their players lounges. Others, like Alabama, have a hydrotherapy room. The Crimon Tide’s includes four waterfalls.
It is completely necessary? Certainly not, but it’s all a part of the great facility wars of college athletics. Programs at the top of the basketball and football worlds are competing to see who can wow five-star recruits the most, and the scope continues to increase as schools attempt to one-up each other.
Division III’s facility upgrades aren’t nearly as extravagant or overzealous, but they can still play a major factor in the haves and have-nots. With the building of the Sonnentag Event and Recreation Center, UW-Eau Claire hopes to join the more fortunate group.
“Right now everyone has a new facility, that’s what I’m recruiting against,” UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball coach Tonja Englund said. “What we’re lucky to have here is tradition. We’re lucky to have excellence, we’re lucky to have high academics and that’s how my players ended up here because those things really attracted them here. But I believe when we have that new facility it’ll put us in a whole other place from a recruiting standpoint.”
Opened in 1952, Zorn Arena is the oldest basketball facility in the WIAC. Only one other facility in the conference was built in the 50’s, UW-Stevens Point’s Berg Gym, built in 1959. The Pointers only use the space for women’s basketball.
While only one WIAC basketball facility has been built this century, UW-River Falls’ Falcon Center, many of the top basketball schools in the league have taken on major renovation projects. UW-Oshkosh’s Kolf Sports Center, built in 1971, underwent a $1.4 million renovation in 2012. UW-Platteville finished up a 55,925 square-foot expansion to Williams Fieldhouse in 2019 that included a new athletic training room for its student-athletes. UW-Whitewater added new scoreboards and video displays in 2013 and underwent major renovations in 1997 that included new bleachers, a sound system and a ticket entrance for season ticket holders.
And then there’s the Falcon Center, an example of the new facilities UW-Eau Claire is going up against. The basketball-centric Page Arena is nestled in the facility alongside a fitness center, a performance lab, an auxiliary gym and ice rink. Page, which seats just over 2,000, includes a 17 foot by 10 foot video board and state-of-the-art locker rooms.
“I would say until River Falls built their facility, River Falls probably had the worst basketball facility and Zorn was close behind it, though I respect the history,” UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher said. “It just doesn’t attract students. When you walk into Oshkosh, the sports center with a 5,000-seat bowl arena and a huge field house with a big, center-hung video board and all that big-time feel, it’s hard to recruit (against that).”
After no major updates in decades, Zorn simply doesn’t have the bells and whistles some other schools’ facilities do. That includes a video board, something even Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North boast in their gyms.
Facilities can put UW-Eau Claire at a disadvantage when it is trying to convince potential basketball players to come to the school and pay tuition. With no athletic scholarships at the Division III level, an impressive gym or training facility is one of the few sport-related perks a school can offer.
“When my daughter bought her own car, she was really picky when she had to spend her own money,” Schumacher said. “It’s not different with DIII. … At DIII you’re going to look at how nice that car is instead of taking the junker cause it’s free.”
The Sonnentag Event and Recreation Center, originally unveiled as a partnership between UW-Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health Center and the YMCA, won’t look exactly like the renderings provided to the Leader-Telegram in October due to the YMCA pulling out of the project two months later. That likely won’t affect plans for the basketball side of the building, which, based on renderings, include a center-hanging video board, seats as opposed to the current wooden bleachers and an elevated observation deck. Schumacher said the facility will also feature Division I-style locker rooms.
It’s an upgrade from Zorn Arena in every way, including capacity. Zorn seats 2,500 for basketball, while the Sonnentag is expected to hold 4,300 after the City Council voted to contribute to the project this week.
The facility will be built on a 21-acre site along Menomonie Street, land that was part of a $10 million donation to Blugold Real Estate Foundation in 2014 by UWEC alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag. Construction is slated to begin in July.
“Any time you get something brand new, it’s exciting,” men’s basketball coach Matt Siverling said. “From a recruiting standpoint, I would imagine it will help. I can’t imagine how it would hurt.”
Of course, many of these improvements should also enhance the fan experience. Added parking away from academic buildings should help in that regard, as well.
“It’s just time that we do replace Zorn, and if you’re going to do something, you might as well think big,” Schumacher said.
It’s likely about time. A 1971 article in Sports Illustrated on the Blugolds stated “Not too far in the future the Blugolds hope to be playing in a new 10,000-seat arena, but for now they will have to make do with their tiny, 3,500-seat fieldhouse.” In the grand scheme of things, perhaps 40 years is not too far into the future.
UW-Eau Claire projected the Sonnentag to cost between $90 and $100 million when the plan was initially unveiled, though that included YMCA participation. The university aims to fund its portion of the project, estimated at $40 million to $45 million, entirely through philanthropic donations.
“Our goal is to have 100% of the capital costs covered up front,” UW-Eau Claire chancellor James Schmidt told the Leader-Telegram in October.
The facility will serve many purposes, but for the sports lover, it’s the most tangible push in years to get Blugold basketball back to the glory days of consistent winning and packed stands.
“It’s more than just basketball,” Schumacher said. “It affects our total region. But I’m thankful that it’s going to help the basketball programs.”