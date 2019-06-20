The donors contributing to a proposed $2.2 million project along the Chippewa River are giving to one thing: a veterans park.
And some are not pleased with the Eau Claire County Board’s recent decision to postpone action indefinitely on an advisory resolution in support of naming the space Veterans Tribute Park.
The Eau Claire County Veterans Tribute Foundation formally requested the name for the space north of Phoenix Park between the Chippewa River and Forest Street.
The city then asked for public comment on the requested name.
The city’s Waterways and Parks Commission is scheduled to take up the request, which has garnered support and opposition, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“What’s in a name?” said Mark Beckfield, president of the Eau Claire County Veterans Tribute Foundation and an Eau Claire County Board supervisor. “Everything in this case.
“This name is to honor people from the Chippewa Valley who served their country. All gave some, and some gave all, so everyone here has the right to give their opinion.”
Of those choosing to submit comments on the proposed name, “the overwhelming majority of people supported renaming the park,” said Jeff Pippenger, the city’s community services director.
However, a small, but vocal, group opposed the name veterans Tribute Park, said Pippenger, who will provide exact figures to the Waterways and Parks Commission.
Some opponents of the name attended Tuesday’s County Board meeting, where several members of the public told supervisors they didn’t feel the proposed name for the site, which includes the Forest Street Community Garden, was inclusive.
The garden, created in 2009, was started to train people how to grow their own food, said Andrew Werthmann, founder of the effort and a member of the Eau Claire City Council. In addition, the garden provides food to The Community Table, which serves one free meal a day to anyone in need of a hot meal and hospitality.
Steve Wagener of Eau Claire, who has spent time toiling in the garden, agreed with Werthmann that the name of the space needs to be inclusive.
Supervisor Brandon Buchanan proposed the County Board postpone action on the proposed resolution in support of naming the space Veterans Tribute Park, saying that people, including gardeners and people living in the area, had no idea the name change was coming.
“We have a garden that’s been there for at least a decade,” he said. “People put a lot of blood and sweat equity into a piece of land a lot of people overlooked.”
His motion was approved by a vote of 18-8 with Supervisors Beckfield, Steve Chilson, Gary Gibson, Ray Henning, Robin Leary, Pat LaVelle, Stella Pagonis and Gerald Wilkie voting against postponement. Supervisors Nancy Coffey, Bert Moritz and Nick Smiar were absent.
“I’m completely disgusted by the lack of respect we’ve shown the veterans of Eau Claire County,” Chilson said the day after the vote. “I’m truly embarrassed as a member of the County Board for the way we treated them last night.”
Supervisor Tami Schraufnagel, whose district includes the Forest Street green space, said neighbors were fine with the project other than the name change.
“The biggest opposition is from the gardeners,” she said. “They don’t think the (proposed) name is inclusive.”
Hoping to bridge the divide, Schraufnagel suggested a compromise to Beckfield — the Forest Street Veterans Tribute Park.
“I would like to come up with a solution that everyone can live with and stop the drama,” she said.
Beckfield said he’d take the suggestion to the veterans groups involved in the project.
The city of Eau Claire donated the land for the tribute and agreed to maintain it from cutting the grass to clearing the snow from the trail through the tribute. The Eau Claire County Board also has approved a $450,000 donation — $225,000 each in 2019 and 2020 — to the project. To date, more than $1.3 million for the effort has been raised, Beckfield said.
The park will include the Veterans Tribute Trail, a concrete path 1,800 feet long and 12 feet wide. It will enable visitors to experience a timeline of American wars starting with the history of Old Abe, the war eagle of the Civil War 8th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry, through to the conflicts of the present day.
The proposed project is slated to be built in three phases. The first of those, which includes the Veterans Tribute Trail, is going to be bid out soon, with construction starting this summer.
“The project is steaming ahead,” Pippenger said. “I hope (disagreement over the proposed name) doesn’t create any issues.”